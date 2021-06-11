POSITION: Financial Manager
LOCATION: Midrand
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-Related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
Financial Reporting, manage various sections within Financial Management Department
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant degree in finance/accounting
- Technical/Systems Microsoft Office, SAP, CaseWare Working Papers, IFRS
- Minimum of 5 years post qualification experience in a financial reporting role, exposure to the SAP environment, people and performance management
- Experience in analysing and interpretation of financial statements
- Good understanding of the functioning of accounts, Fincon
- Good understanding of the submitting SARSA returns of SARS, VAT, PAYE, Income TAX etc.
- Ability to work independently and to perform under pressure
- Should have strong written and verbal communication skills
- Liaising with both internal and external auditors
- Good negotiation and leadership skills
- Strong report writing skills
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Managing admin Team, debtors, creditors, ledger accounts
- Assist in preparation of Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Group Annual Financial Statements
- Ensuring that Annual Financial Statements and Group AFS comply any other relevant legislation
- Ensure that all internal subsidiaries financial statements are timeously prepared and comply with IFRS
- Oversee the following sections within Financial Management: Invoice Management
- Understand fully the functioning of the Fincon system and experience on other account platforms
- Enhance usage of the systems, continuously ensure that systems operate efficiently and effectively
- Review and identify any weakness in the current processes, systems and procedures and make enhancements to these
- Liaising with both internal and external auditors
- Assist in preparation of the following financial reports
- Monthly variance analysis
- Quarterly reports to EXCO and the Board
- Annual Consolidated Financial Statements
- Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
- Perform ad-hoc tasks for Head of Department and other departments
- Client Care – provide a good standard of customer service to internal and external clients. Exceed customer expectations
- Perform management functions including: Team motivation, communication, discipline, training & development
- Supporting and driving innovation in the team
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #FM as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Accounting
- Financial Reporting Management
- SAP
- CaseWare
- Financial Statements
- Functioning of Accounts-Fincon
- SARS
- E-filing
- Paye
- VAT
- Tax
- Annual Financial Statements
- Invoice Management
- Quarterly Reports
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree