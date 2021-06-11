Financial Manager

Jun 11, 2021

POSITION: Financial Manager
LOCATION: Midrand
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-Related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:
Financial Reporting, manage various sections within Financial Management Department

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant degree in finance/accounting
  • Technical/Systems Microsoft Office, SAP, CaseWare Working Papers, IFRS
  • Minimum of 5 years post qualification experience in a financial reporting role, exposure to the SAP environment, people and performance management
  • Experience in analysing and interpretation of financial statements
  • Good understanding of the functioning of accounts, Fincon
  • Good understanding of the submitting SARSA returns of SARS, VAT, PAYE, Income TAX etc.
  • Ability to work independently and to perform under pressure
  • Should have strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Liaising with both internal and external auditors
  • Good negotiation and leadership skills
  • Strong report writing skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Managing admin Team, debtors, creditors, ledger accounts
  • Assist in preparation of Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Group Annual Financial Statements
  • Ensuring that Annual Financial Statements and Group AFS comply any other relevant legislation
  • Ensure that all internal subsidiaries financial statements are timeously prepared and comply with IFRS
  • Oversee the following sections within Financial Management: Invoice Management
  • Understand fully the functioning of the Fincon system and experience on other account platforms
  • Enhance usage of the systems, continuously ensure that systems operate efficiently and effectively
  • Review and identify any weakness in the current processes, systems and procedures and make enhancements to these
  • Assist in preparation of the following financial reports
  • Monthly variance analysis
  • Quarterly reports to EXCO and the Board
  • Annual Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Perform ad-hoc tasks for Head of Department and other departments
  • Client Care – provide a good standard of customer service to internal and external clients. Exceed customer expectations
  • Perform management functions including: Team motivation, communication, discipline, training & development
  • Supporting and driving innovation in the team

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #FM as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Accounting
  • Financial Reporting Management
  • SAP
  • CaseWare
  • Financial Statements
  • Functioning of Accounts-Fincon
  • SARS
  • E-filing
  • Paye
  • VAT
  • Tax
  • Annual Financial Statements
  • Invoice Management
  • Quarterly Reports

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

