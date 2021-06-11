Financial Manager

POSITION: Financial Manager

LOCATION: Midrand

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-Related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

Financial Reporting, manage various sections within Financial Management Department

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant degree in finance/accounting

Technical/Systems Microsoft Office, SAP, CaseWare Working Papers, IFRS

Minimum of 5 years post qualification experience in a financial reporting role, exposure to the SAP environment, people and performance management

Experience in analysing and interpretation of financial statements

Good understanding of the functioning of accounts, Fincon

Good understanding of the submitting SARSA returns of SARS, VAT, PAYE, Income TAX etc.

Ability to work independently and to perform under pressure

Should have strong written and verbal communication skills

Liaising with both internal and external auditors

Good negotiation and leadership skills

Strong report writing skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Managing admin Team, debtors, creditors, ledger accounts

Assist in preparation of Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Group Annual Financial Statements

Ensuring that Annual Financial Statements and Group AFS comply any other relevant legislation

Ensure that all internal subsidiaries financial statements are timeously prepared and comply with IFRS

Oversee the following sections within Financial Management: Invoice Management

Understand fully the functioning of the Fincon system and experience on other account platforms

Enhance usage of the systems, continuously ensure that systems operate efficiently and effectively

Review and identify any weakness in the current processes, systems and procedures and make enhancements to these

Assist in preparation of the following financial reports

Monthly variance analysis

Quarterly reports to EXCO and the Board

Annual Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Perform ad-hoc tasks for Head of Department and other departments

Client Care – provide a good standard of customer service to internal and external clients. Exceed customer expectations

Perform management functions including: Team motivation, communication, discipline, training & development

Supporting and driving innovation in the team

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #FM as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Financial Accounting

Financial Reporting Management

SAP

CaseWare

Financial Statements

Functioning of Accounts-Fincon

SARS

E-filing

Paye

VAT

Tax

Annual Financial Statements

Invoice Management

Quarterly Reports

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

