FMCG Sales/Business Development Specialist

Our client, a large name in the FMCG/Wholesale industry seeks a dynamic Business Development Specialist to join their team. The successful incumbent will report to the General Manager. The main purpose of the job is to develop and manage an effective sales territory, the successful implementation of Operational plans set by Business Manager and Management by achieving the objectives for the various products sale’s targets in the identified market segments. This person must determine most accurate total buying potential for each customer in his/her territory and capture this information against the client’s name on the Calling Cycle.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Sales Target Achievement

Achievement of Weekly and Monthly Sales/ Gross Profit Targets as set by Management

Customer Business Planning

Plan how to achieve sales targets for each of the customers within the sales territory.

Plan to achieve daily sales targets.

Analyse territory sales performance by product and formulate plans to counteract opposition activities.

Plan territory calls as per call cycle (time utilization).

Identify new business opportunities and alternative sales opportunities within territory and formulate sales objectives.

Plan for high level of Customer Service

Plan promotional activity

Feedback to managers re opportunities.

Sales Activities

Negotiate order within given and approved parameters.

Execute promotional activities and liaise with Sales Manager if necessary.

Initiate ad-hoc activities.

Discuss sales performance (purchasing) and issues with customers

Complete pricing surveys.

Provide technical advice and demonstrate products.

Provide solutions – add value to customers

Identify sales opportunities

Increase basket of products sold to customers.

Sales Admin and Financial Control

Update customer record cards and call cycle sheets.

Collect debtor’s payments where necessary.

Attend stock takes.

Provide documentation for new accounts including credit application form – new and updates.

Attend sales meetings / conferences / training courses.

Any other activities on a short-term basis as required by the Company

QUALIFICATIONS :

Grade 12

Sales Diploma

EXPERIENCE & SKILLS :

Sales ability

Negotiation skill

Understands & apply Customer Intimacy i.e. the selling the Total Solution

Product knowledge

Practical application of our product range

Analytical Ability

Financial implication and awareness

Computer skills

