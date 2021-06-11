Front End Developer

Jun 11, 2021

A well-established company in the Banking sector is looking for a Front-End Developer to join their team based in Johannesburg.

The role is a 6 Month contract paying R400 to R500 per hour

Job and Person Specification

  • Minimum 5 years Front End Development experience.
  • Strong experience with Angular or React
  • Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
  • Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques.
  • Experience with RESTful services
  • Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp.
  • Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks. (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
  • Familiar with testing frameworks. (Ex. Jasmine)
  • Test runner framework. (Ex. Karma)
  • Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services.
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Location: Johannesburg

Rate: R400 – R500 per hour

Contract Duration: 6 Months

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Ajax
  • Front end development
  • RESTful
  • Angular
  • Jquery
  • NodeJS
  • MVC Frameworks
  • GruntJS
  • React
  • Jasmine
  • Karma

