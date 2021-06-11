A well-established company in the Banking sector is looking for a Front-End Developer to join their team based in Johannesburg.
The role is a 6 Month contract paying R400 to R500 per hour
Job and Person Specification
- Minimum 5 years Front End Development experience.
- Strong experience with Angular or React
- Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
- Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques.
- Experience with RESTful services
- Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp.
- Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks. (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
- Familiar with testing frameworks. (Ex. Jasmine)
- Test runner framework. (Ex. Karma)
- Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services.
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
Location: Johannesburg
Rate: R400 – R500 per hour
Contract Duration: 6 Months
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Ajax
- Front end development
- RESTful
- Angular
- Jquery
- NodeJS
- MVC Frameworks
- GruntJS
- React
- Jasmine
- Karma