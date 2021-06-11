General Manager Area at 10X Global

Jun 11, 2021

  • Own transport
  • Self-disciplined individual
  • Success-driven
  • Good problem-solving skills
  • Ability to work independently
  • Bilingual in Afrikaans and English would be beneficial.

Should your application be successful, we offer the following:

  • Remuneration package and company benefits to be discussed in the interview
  • Excellent opportunity to grow and be promoted
  • We will develop your communication-, interpersonal- and team management skills and provide training on business management and development.
  • Supportive, positive working environment

Desired Skills:

  • Hardworking
  • Trustworthy
  • Management
  • Fast learner

About The Employer:

Our companies were established over 20 years ago & have both National and International branches. We are currently expanding our Health- and Sports development sector, therefor Ten Times Global is sourcing well-spoken, goal-driven candidates to develop and train for these new roles.

