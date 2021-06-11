GENERAL MANAGER at COMMUNITY ANIMAL CLINIC

THE MAIN REQUIREMENT OF THIS ROLE IS THAT THIS PERSON HAS AN OUTSTANDING LOVE OF ANIMALS AND A GOOD UNDERSTANDING OF THEIR PLACE IN THE COMMUNITY

THE SECOND MOST IMPORTANT FACET OF THIS ROLE IS SOUND MANAGMENT CAPACITY AND AN ABILITY TO MANAGE PEOPLE IN A VERY PRESSURED ENVIRONMENT

The GENERAL MANAGER is responsible for the successful leadership and management of this Animal Clinic according to the strategic direction set by the organisation and endorsed by the Board of Directors.

The ultimate purpose of this crucial role is seeking to enhance the wellbeing of animal patients and animals living in the community through veterinary healthcare, education, and partnerships.

The crucial areas of responsibility, skills and requirements are:

Organisational development and Leadership and adherence to the long-term strategic plan and annual plan.

Oversee the efficient and effective planning and operational management of the Clinic., and through the Operations Manager oversee the efficient and effective day-to-day planning of operations of the Clinic to maintain or improve quality of all services.

Oversight and implementation of all financial systems and controls including salaries.

Together with the Board of Directors and Fundraising and Communications Manager, secures adequate funding for the operation of the organisation.

Develop a comprehensive time-bound budget plan and submit it to the Board

Administer the funds of the Clinic according to the approved budget and monitors the cash flow monthly. Ensure accurate and timeous payroll for staff.

Oversee and manage the performance of all staff members, and the implementation of policies with regards to human resources procedures and practices, including training, advanced skills development, performance appraisals and disciiplinary action when necessary.

Together with all stake holders, promote the vision and mission of the clinic and represent the Clinic at public events and in the media.

Ensure there is good and clear communication with and between the Board of Directors, donors, Government, and members of staff.

Establish good working relationships and collaborative arrangements with community groups, donors, Government, and other any other organisations to help achieve the vison and mission of the Clinic.

Ensure that the programmes and services offered by the Clinic contribute to its vision and mission and also reflect the strategic direction.

Desired Skills:

Strong level of People Management in diverse and pressured environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This well-established animal clinic provides an essential service to the Animal community and to those who care for them. It is primarily a SERVICE organisation and secondly an

organisation that needs to function well as a financially sound and quality facility in the community

Learn more/Apply for this position