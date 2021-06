Head of Insights and Analytics

As the Head of Insights and Analytics, you will review the current process and analytics to minimise costs and maximise collections in the business.

The ideal candidate will have:

BSC Honours / Masters with good academic results

5 years + plus experience in an analytical environment preferably in financial services or retail

An understanding of the collections space would be advantageous

Knowledge and experience using SAS, Excel and Python.

Learn more/Apply for this position