Head of Valuations

As the Head of Valuations, you will use advanced data modeling and analysis techniques to discover insights that will guide pricing and strategic decisions as well as uncover optimization opportunities for business in South Africa and Europe.

The ideal candidate will have:

BSC Honours / Masters with good academic results

8 years experience in Valuations or Pricing, Data Analyses or Advanced Analytics or Modelling

Team management experience

Knowledge and experience with SAS, Python and R.

For more info apply or get in touch with Adam – [Email Address Removed]

