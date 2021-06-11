HIV ADHERENCE COORDINATOR at MEDICAL AID ADMINISTRTOR

To educate and support members with the aim of empowering them to manage their condition better thereby improving their health outcomes and limiting healthcare costs whilst maintaining quality care

Provide appropriate and impactfuly telephonic and written counselling, education and support to allocated clients with high risk or long term illnesses, thereby reducing hospital admissions and risk factors

Complete required administration and case information on assigned cases to standard and within deadline

Handle and resolve medical and claims related fund queries

Identify high risk patients and clients and, when appropriate, refere to alternative professionals for additional support

Must speak one of the following languages fluently:

Ndebele

Siswati

Tsongo

Afrikaans

ONLY CANDIDATES WITH ONE OF THE FOLLOWING COMPLETED QUALIFICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR THE ROLE:

BA PSYCHOLOGY OR BPSYCH OR BACHELOR OF SOCIAL WORK

Desired Skills:

HIV COUNSELLING

DEGREE

About The Employer:

A large company offering excellent career prospects

