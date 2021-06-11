HR Clerk

Overview of key activities:

Enter data into the HR system and ensure that accurate records are maintained.

HR Generalist – Provide all IR / HR administrative support.

Investigate and initiate minor misconduct and incapacity related matters.

Apply relevant Labour legislation.

Issue IR relevant warnings according to the relevant policies.

Maintain and develop the personnel filing system relevant to IR & HR.

Provide data and prepare management information reports.

Carry out any other reasonable ad hoc duties in order to support the HR department.

Undertake other duties commensurate with the post.

The criteria and requirements are as follows:

Applicant must have passed and be in possession of a Matric certificate.

A recognised post Matric HR Diploma is essential

Must have at least 2 years relevant administrative / clerical experience in an HR environment

Working knowledge of Sage 300 People or similar system would be advantageous

Experience with electronic filing on HR systems is essential

Must be competent in Excel (assessment can be done)

The ability to apply various Policies

Knowledge of LRA, BCEA, MEIBC

Effective written and verbal communication skills

Must be prepared to undergo a PPA assessment

