Infrastructure Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Maintain the global IT Infrastructure environment of an Independent Asset Management Firm seeking the technical expertise of a proactive & ambitious Infrastructure Engineer who will also drive its self-service infrastructure through automation. The ideal candidate must possess a relevant tertiary qualification with 8 years work experience within the IT industry and 5 working with Windows Server, Active Directory, DNS & DHCP. You will also require 1-3 years Mimecast, PKI Certificate management and ADFS, Azure, Scripting language and automation workflow creation, VMware, managing BCP and disaster recover planning and experience with Infrastructure-as-Code tools such as Terraform/Ansible. Other system skills should include Linux, Rubrik, SCOM and vRealize Operations & PowerShell and [URL Removed] responsibility is to perform ongoing administration of core SaaS services such as Office 365, Exchange Online, Mimecast, Azure Active Directory, ADFS and PKI.

Highlight and implement opportunities to mature self-serviceable infrastructure and automation capabilities across infrastructure by leveraging infrastructure-as-code, vRealize Automation and vRealize Operations.

Manage and support the global IT infrastructure environment as well as all aspects of deployment, design, provisioning, monitoring, automation, and maintenance of this infrastructure.

Maintain platform service ticket queues, ensuring that SLAs are met in accordance with the agreed incident, service, and problem management processes.

Ensure that platform performance is in line with requirements, monitor and plan infrastructure capacity to cater for growth and future requirements.

Develop and maintain technical drawings and documents, operational procedures, standards, and guides. Maintain hardware and software inventories where required.

Manage the configuration and life cycle of infrastructure, ensuring that the systems remain complaint and adhere to our security policies and standards.

Ensure required environments are sufficiently backed up, highly available and resilient. Ensure recoverability and testing thereof in line with business RPOs and RTOs.

Adhere to change management processes ensuring all changes are correctly captured, understood, and communicated.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

8 Years experience working in the IT industry.

5 Years experience with Windows Server, Active Directory, DNS and DHCP.

13 Years experience in

Azure Active Directory and associated MS Azure cloud services.

Mimecast email gateway, archiving and Mimecast hygiene services.

Managing AD Group Policies, PKI Certificate management and ADFS.

Scripting language and automation workflow creation.

OS lifecycle management and patching.

Managing backup and storage environments both on-premises and cloud environments.

Virtualization (VMWare) and hyperconverged platforms.

Managing BCP and disaster recover planning. Experience with Infrastructure-as-Code tools such as Terraform or Ansible.



System Skills

Operating Systems: Microsoft Windows Server, with some experience on Linux based OS being an advantage.

Hypervisor: VMWare.

Backup Technology: Rubrik.

Storage: Pure or any flash-based storage.

Cloud Technologies: Azure, Mimecast.

Monitoring: SCOM and vRealize Operations.

Automation: Terraform, vRealize Automation.

Scripting: PowerShell and JavaScript.

Networking: Good understanding of networking concept.

ATTRIBUTES:

Enthusiastic and hardworking.

Self-starter, with the ability to use own initiative with an entrepreneurial mindset.

Able to work under pressure.

The desire to improve oneself and existing processes.

Good customer service skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

