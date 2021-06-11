Insurance Claims Consultant

Jun 11, 2021

  • Working knowledge of Old Mutual internal systems (Omunet, Compass, AWD, Craft etc.)
  • Understanding and application of s37c of Pension Funds Act
  • May act as mentor to less experienced administrators.
  • Delivers on daily production standards.
  • Follows standardized processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.
  • Technical-legal knowledge and understanding of Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act and general knowledge of the common law, and other legislation- Administration of Deceased Estates Act, Intestate Succession, Divorce Act etc.).
  • Sound judgement and decision-making skills
  • Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
  • Responds to immediate administrative requirements within procedure.
  • Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.
  • Ensure regulatory and legislative compliance.
  • Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
  • Detail focussed, thorough, analytical and diligent.

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position