Insurance Claims Consultant

- Working knowledge of Old Mutual internal systems (Omunet, Compass, AWD, Craft etc.)
- Understanding and application of s37c of Pension Funds Act
- May act as mentor to less experienced administrators.
- Delivers on daily production standards.
- Follows standardized processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.
- Technical-legal knowledge and understanding of Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act and general knowledge of the common law, and other legislation- Administration of Deceased Estates Act, Intestate Succession, Divorce Act etc.).
- Sound judgement and decision-making skills
- Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
- Responds to immediate administrative requirements within procedure.
- Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.
- Ensure regulatory and legislative compliance.
- Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
- Detail focussed, thorough, analytical and diligent.
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric