IT Solution Architect

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a IT Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
- Project management and leadership skills are essential
- Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure
- Master’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering preferred
- Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures
- Experience in software engineering and design architecture
- Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level
- Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
- Professional experience working with and analysing computer hardware and software
- Extensive knowledge and experience working with
- operating systems
Years of Experience:
- 10+ years’ experience in software engineering and design architecture.
- Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions
Level of Experience:
Expert
Technical/ Functional Skills:
- Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns and IT license management
- A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
- Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
- Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department
Responsibilities:
- Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
- Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
- Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
- Review and enforce CI processes – bitbucket, quality gates, quality profiles and SonarQube Branches. Set the PROFLEX standard, address quality issues.
- Review and improve CD processes – VSYS load /
- PRODCLONE and CUTOVER – Set a standard for PROFLEX. Achieve zero downtime deployments in every application.
- Assisting application teams with best practices and solutions that might arise on application level.
- Work closely with TTA regarding security, load, performance testing.
- Closely align with counterparts in AG.
- Analyse current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve
- Document and monitor requirements needed to institute proposed updates
- Work closely with IT professionals within the company to ensure hardware is available for projects and working properly
- Propose and establish framework for necessary contributions from various departments
- Account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources, and scope
- Work closely with project management teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives
- Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions
- Define clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution
- Supports license management of all used software
- Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
- Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members
- Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
- Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks
- Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changin customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
- Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
- Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists.
Desired Skills:
- ITSM
- ITIL