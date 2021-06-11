IT Solution Architect

Jun 11, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a IT Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree
  • Project management and leadership skills are essential
  • Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure
  • Master’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering preferred
  • Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures
  • Experience in software engineering and design architecture
  • Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level
  • Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
  • Professional experience working with and analysing computer hardware and software
  • Extensive knowledge and experience working with
  • operating systems

Years of Experience:

  • 10+ years’ experience in software engineering and design architecture.
  • Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure
  • Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions

Level of Experience:
Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

  • Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns and IT license management
  • A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
  • Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
  • Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Responsibilities:

  • Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
  • Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
  • Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
  • Review and enforce CI processes – bitbucket, quality gates, quality profiles and SonarQube Branches. Set the PROFLEX standard, address quality issues.
  • Review and improve CD processes – VSYS load /
  • PRODCLONE and CUTOVER – Set a standard for PROFLEX. Achieve zero downtime deployments in every application.
  • Assisting application teams with best practices and solutions that might arise on application level.
  • Work closely with TTA regarding security, load, performance testing.
  • Closely align with counterparts in AG.
  • Analyse current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve
  • Document and monitor requirements needed to institute proposed updates
  • Work closely with IT professionals within the company to ensure hardware is available for projects and working properly
  • Propose and establish framework for necessary contributions from various departments
  • Account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources, and scope
  • Work closely with project management teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives
  • Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions
  • Define clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution
  • Supports license management of all used software
  • Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
  • Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members
  • Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
  • Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks
  • Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changin customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
  • Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
  • Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists.

For Further Information apply today!

Desired Skills:

  • ITSM
  • ITIL

Learn more/Apply for this position