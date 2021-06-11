IT Solution Architect

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a IT Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualifications:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Project management and leadership skills are essential

Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure

Master’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering preferred

Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures

Experience in software engineering and design architecture

Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level

Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes

Professional experience working with and analysing computer hardware and software

Extensive knowledge and experience working with

operating systems

Years of Experience:

10+ years’ experience in software engineering and design architecture.

Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure

Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions

Level of Experience:

Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns and IT license management

A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required

Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Responsibilities:

Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level

Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture

Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques

Review and enforce CI processes – bitbucket, quality gates, quality profiles and SonarQube Branches. Set the PROFLEX standard, address quality issues.

Review and improve CD processes – VSYS load /

PRODCLONE and CUTOVER – Set a standard for PROFLEX. Achieve zero downtime deployments in every application.

Assisting application teams with best practices and solutions that might arise on application level.

Work closely with TTA regarding security, load, performance testing.

Closely align with counterparts in AG.

Analyse current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve

Document and monitor requirements needed to institute proposed updates

Work closely with IT professionals within the company to ensure hardware is available for projects and working properly

Propose and establish framework for necessary contributions from various departments

Account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources, and scope

Work closely with project management teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives

Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions

Define clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution

Supports license management of all used software

Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM

Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members

Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions

Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks

Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changin customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)

Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap

Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists.

Desired Skills:

ITSM

ITIL

