Java Developer

Role Purpose:
To enable our DevOps teams with 3rd line development support & automation tools such as Ancible, Jenkins CI & automation.
What’s This Role About:
- Are you an independent developer at heart who likes to work by yourself?
- Do you like to own your work end-to-end and set high standards of Java coding for yourself?
- Are you a self-starter with the energy & drive to see development projects through?
If so, we might be the place for you. Our Short-Term insurance teams are looking for someone to learn our systems and drive front-end development for our complex systems.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Minimum of 4 to 6 years of relevant coding & development experience
- IT related degree/diploma (BSc or B. Com, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BTech)
- JAVA v6-8
- JEE v5 -7
- Familiarity with JEE application servers (Wildfly, Payara, Glassfish, etc.)
- JPA (Hibernate/Eclipselink)
- Maven
- Experience in Web Services and IBM WebSphere Application Server will be advantageous
Responsibilities and Work Outputs:
- 25% Automation
- 25% New Code
- 25% Code maintenance & review
- 25% DevOps
Additional Information:
- Self-driven
- Independent
- Take ownership & accountability
- Energy & drive
- Can work on own
- Automated Unit Testing – Basic knowledge of automated tests in terms of purpose, specifications and application