Java Developer

Role Purpose:

To enable our DevOps teams with 3rd line development support & automation tools such as Ancible, Jenkins CI & automation.

What’s This Role About:

Are you an independent developer at heart who likes to work by yourself?

Do you like to own your work end-to-end and set high standards of Java coding for yourself?

Are you a self-starter with the energy & drive to see development projects through?

If so, we might be the place for you. Our Short-Term insurance teams are looking for someone to learn our systems and drive front-end development for our complex systems.

Experience and Qualifications:

Minimum of 4 to 6 years of relevant coding & development experience

IT related degree/diploma (BSc or B. Com, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BTech)

JAVA v6-8

JEE v5 -7

Familiarity with JEE application servers (Wildfly, Payara, Glassfish, etc.)

JPA (Hibernate/Eclipselink)

Maven

Experience in Web Services and IBM WebSphere Application Server will be advantageous

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

25% Automation

25% New Code

25% Code maintenance & review

25% DevOps

Additional Information:

Self-driven

Independent

Take ownership & accountability

Energy & drive

Can work on own

Automated Unit Testing – Basic knowledge of automated tests in terms of purpose, specifications and application

