Java Developer

Jun 11, 2021

Role Purpose:

To enable our DevOps teams with 3rd line development support & automation tools such as Ancible, Jenkins CI & automation.

What’s This Role About:

  • Are you an independent developer at heart who likes to work by yourself?
  • Do you like to own your work end-to-end and set high standards of Java coding for yourself?
  • Are you a self-starter with the energy & drive to see development projects through?

If so, we might be the place for you. Our Short-Term insurance teams are looking for someone to learn our systems and drive front-end development for our complex systems.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 4 to 6 years of relevant coding & development experience
  • IT related degree/diploma (BSc or B. Com, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BTech)
  • JAVA v6-8
  • JEE v5 -7
  • Familiarity with JEE application servers (Wildfly, Payara, Glassfish, etc.)
  • JPA (Hibernate/Eclipselink)
  • Maven
  • Experience in Web Services and IBM WebSphere Application Server will be advantageous

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

  • 25% Automation
  • 25% New Code
  • 25% Code maintenance & review
  • 25% DevOps

Additional Information:

  • Self-driven
  • Independent
  • Take ownership & accountability
  • Energy & drive
  • Can work on own
  • Automated Unit Testing – Basic knowledge of automated tests in terms of purpose, specifications and application

