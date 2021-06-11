Key Account Manager at Drake International

Our Client is a manufacture, supplier and distributor of presentation products and office equipment. They are looking for a Key Accounts Manager at the Durban Branch, purpose of this position is to develop and maintain relationships with dealers to ensure success of product lines.Minimum Requirements

  • Matric with Relevant Qualification
  • 3-5 years sales experience with proven track record.
  • Own Vehicle and valid drives license
  • Must be computer Literate

Job Responsibilities

  • Operate as the lead point of contact between customers and Products
  • Identify and develop new in-store activities to increase sales
  • Introduce new products to clients
  • Set overall targets for each dealer, with specific targets for individual products
  • Conduct training with dealer staff on listed lines as well as any new products
  • Secure orders on every call
  • Investigate and obtain new business with independent dealers
  • Ensure stock levels are correct and stock is merchandised accordingly
  • Promote the on Loan customers to independent retailers
  • Act as primary contact to address customer concerns and issues
  • Obtaining and exceeding monthly targets
  • Actively communicating with customers
  • New market penetration and development
  • Resolving customer queries
  • Conducting needs analysis
  • Securing minimum appointments
  • Managing an effective call cycle
  • Monthly outlying trips, where applicable
  • Handling supply/production problems as they arise
  • Prospect for potential new clients and turn this into increased business.
  • Cold call as appropriate within your market or geographic area
  • Meet potential clients by growing, maintaining, and leveraging your network.
  • Plan approaches and pitches.
  • Having an up to date business plan.
  • Take full advantage of any in-store branding, activities, promos to ensure maximum brand exposure and sales on our lines
  • Ensure that “aged” stock is merchandised correctly to increase sales to avoid returns
  • Encourage retailers to participate in promotions by implementing staff incentives as directed by management
  • Ensure all retail staff are trained on listed lines
  • Provide sales support and guidance to retail sales staff
  • Responsible for building the company’s brand in-store
  • Ensuring stock is positioned correctly based on local demographic

Candidate needs the following attributes:

  • Excellent Negotiation Skill
  • Ability to problem-solve
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Attention to detail and numeracy skills

