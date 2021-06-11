Key Account Manager at Drake International

Our Client is a manufacture, supplier and distributor of presentation products and office equipment. They are looking for a Key Accounts Manager at the Durban Branch, purpose of this position is to develop and maintain relationships with dealers to ensure success of product lines.Minimum Requirements

Matric with Relevant Qualification

3-5 years sales experience with proven track record.

Own Vehicle and valid drives license

Must be computer Literate

Job Responsibilities

Operate as the lead point of contact between customers and Products

Identify and develop new in-store activities to increase sales

Introduce new products to clients

Set overall targets for each dealer, with specific targets for individual products

Conduct training with dealer staff on listed lines as well as any new products

Secure orders on every call

Investigate and obtain new business with independent dealers

Ensure stock levels are correct and stock is merchandised accordingly

Promote the on Loan customers to independent retailers

Act as primary contact to address customer concerns and issues

Obtaining and exceeding monthly targets

Actively communicating with customers

New market penetration and development

Resolving customer queries

Conducting needs analysis

Securing minimum appointments

Managing an effective call cycle

Monthly outlying trips, where applicable

Handling supply/production problems as they arise

Prospect for potential new clients and turn this into increased business.

Cold call as appropriate within your market or geographic area

Meet potential clients by growing, maintaining, and leveraging your network.

Plan approaches and pitches.

Having an up to date business plan.

Take full advantage of any in-store branding, activities, promos to ensure maximum brand exposure and sales on our lines

Ensure that “aged” stock is merchandised correctly to increase sales to avoid returns

Encourage retailers to participate in promotions by implementing staff incentives as directed by management

Ensure all retail staff are trained on listed lines

Provide sales support and guidance to retail sales staff

Responsible for building the company’s brand in-store

Ensuring stock is positioned correctly based on local demographic

Candidate needs the following attributes:

Excellent Negotiation Skill

Ability to problem-solve

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Attention to detail and numeracy skills

Please ensure that you meet the minimum requirements, before submitting your CV. If you have not heard from us within 1 week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

Drake International

