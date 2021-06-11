Key Account Manager at Drake International

Our Client is a manufacture, supplier and distributor of presentation products and office equipment. They are looking for a Key Accounts Manager at the Durban Branch, purpose of this position is to develop and maintain relationships with dealers to ensure success of product lines.Minimum Requirements
- Matric with Relevant Qualification
- 3-5 years sales experience with proven track record.
- Own Vehicle and valid drives license
- Must be computer Literate
Job Responsibilities
- Operate as the lead point of contact between customers and Products
- Identify and develop new in-store activities to increase sales
- Introduce new products to clients
- Set overall targets for each dealer, with specific targets for individual products
- Conduct training with dealer staff on listed lines as well as any new products
- Secure orders on every call
- Investigate and obtain new business with independent dealers
- Ensure stock levels are correct and stock is merchandised accordingly
- Promote the on Loan customers to independent retailers
- Act as primary contact to address customer concerns and issues
- Obtaining and exceeding monthly targets
- Actively communicating with customers
- New market penetration and development
- Resolving customer queries
- Conducting needs analysis
- Securing minimum appointments
- Managing an effective call cycle
- Monthly outlying trips, where applicable
- Handling supply/production problems as they arise
- Prospect for potential new clients and turn this into increased business.
- Cold call as appropriate within your market or geographic area
- Meet potential clients by growing, maintaining, and leveraging your network.
- Plan approaches and pitches.
- Having an up to date business plan.
- Take full advantage of any in-store branding, activities, promos to ensure maximum brand exposure and sales on our lines
- Ensure that “aged” stock is merchandised correctly to increase sales to avoid returns
- Encourage retailers to participate in promotions by implementing staff incentives as directed by management
- Ensure all retail staff are trained on listed lines
- Provide sales support and guidance to retail sales staff
- Responsible for building the company’s brand in-store
- Ensuring stock is positioned correctly based on local demographic
Candidate needs the following attributes:
- Excellent Negotiation Skill
- Ability to problem-solve
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Attention to detail and numeracy skills
Please ensure that you meet the minimum requirements, before submitting your CV. If you have not heard from us within 1 week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful.
About The Employer:
Drake International