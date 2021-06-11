Legal Administrative officer – Legal Services 18 months contract

Jun 11, 2021

Assist with provision of effective legal advisory services
– Conduct research on relevant legislation applicable, to specific issues, current norms and legislation applicable
– Conduct research of relevant case

Legislative support
– Conduct research on the subject matter of legislation
– Draft research on norms and standards
– Prepare initial draft for cabinet memoranda
– Develop first draft on regulations or legislation administered by the department
– Liaising with departmental stakeholders and office of the Chief State Law Adviso

Contracts and International agreements
– Develop first draft of: o Domestic andinternational contracts o Service Level Agreements

Litigation supportAssist with –
– Analysis of each matter and coordinate consultation processwith relevant DST Programme
Draft recommendations onthe appropriate course of action to the Minister for Head: Legal’s consideration.
– Prepare draft instructions to the State Attorney, private attorneys or Counsel, in relation to the matter
– Make logistical arrangements and attend relevant consultations, arbitrations or, hearings;
– Assist with the review of pleadings and other court applications /processes and provide on-going instructions to the DST legal representatives on the matter

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENT:
1. KNOWLEDGE

  • Public Service Law
  • Contract Law
  • Constitutional and Administrative law
  • legislative drafting
  • dispute resolutions mechanisms
  • South African legal system
  • legal compliance
  • Intellectual property law
  • litigation
  • Ability to conduct legal research
  • Dispute resolution
  • SKILLS
  • Contract drafting skill
  • Written and verbal Communicating skill
  • Litigation skill
  • People management and interpersonal skills
  • PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
  • Ability to deliver with quality, speed and value.
  • Ability to interpret and apply the law.
  • Assertive and paying attention to details
  • Ability to organise and prioritize variety of tasks
  • Ability to meet deadlines
  • EXPERIENCE
  • 1- 3 years working experience in a legal environment
  • 1.QUALIFICATIONS
  • LLB

Desired Skills:

