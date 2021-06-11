Legal Administrative officer – Legal Services 18 months contract

Assist with provision of effective legal advisory services
– Conduct research on relevant legislation applicable, to specific issues, current norms and legislation applicable
– Conduct research of relevant case
Legislative support
– Conduct research on the subject matter of legislation
– Draft research on norms and standards
– Prepare initial draft for cabinet memoranda
– Develop first draft on regulations or legislation administered by the department
– Liaising with departmental stakeholders and office of the Chief State Law Adviso
Contracts and International agreements
– Develop first draft of: o Domestic andinternational contracts o Service Level Agreements
Litigation supportAssist with –
– Analysis of each matter and coordinate consultation processwith relevant DST Programme
Draft recommendations onthe appropriate course of action to the Minister for Head: Legal’s consideration.
– Prepare draft instructions to the State Attorney, private attorneys or Counsel, in relation to the matter
– Make logistical arrangements and attend relevant consultations, arbitrations or, hearings;
– Assist with the review of pleadings and other court applications /processes and provide on-going instructions to the DST legal representatives on the matter
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENT:
1. KNOWLEDGE
- Public Service Law
- Contract Law
- Constitutional and Administrative law
- legislative drafting
- dispute resolutions mechanisms
- South African legal system
- legal compliance
- Intellectual property law
- litigation
- Ability to conduct legal research
- Dispute resolution
- SKILLS
- Contract drafting skill
- Written and verbal Communicating skill
- Litigation skill
- People management and interpersonal skills
- PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Ability to deliver with quality, speed and value.
- Ability to interpret and apply the law.
- Assertive and paying attention to details
- Ability to organise and prioritize variety of tasks
- Ability to meet deadlines
- EXPERIENCE
- 1- 3 years working experience in a legal environment
- 1.QUALIFICATIONS
- LLB
Desired Skills:
- see above spec