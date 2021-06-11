Legal Administrative officer – Legal Services 18 months contract

Assist with provision of effective legal advisory services

– Conduct research on relevant legislation applicable, to specific issues, current norms and legislation applicable

– Conduct research of relevant case

Legislative support

– Conduct research on the subject matter of legislation

– Draft research on norms and standards

– Prepare initial draft for cabinet memoranda

– Develop first draft on regulations or legislation administered by the department

– Liaising with departmental stakeholders and office of the Chief State Law Adviso

Contracts and International agreements

– Develop first draft of: o Domestic andinternational contracts o Service Level Agreements

Litigation supportAssist with –

– Analysis of each matter and coordinate consultation processwith relevant DST Programme

Draft recommendations onthe appropriate course of action to the Minister for Head: Legal’s consideration.

– Prepare draft instructions to the State Attorney, private attorneys or Counsel, in relation to the matter

– Make logistical arrangements and attend relevant consultations, arbitrations or, hearings;

– Assist with the review of pleadings and other court applications /processes and provide on-going instructions to the DST legal representatives on the matter

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENT:

1. KNOWLEDGE

Public Service Law

Contract Law

Constitutional and Administrative law

legislative drafting

dispute resolutions mechanisms

South African legal system

legal compliance

Intellectual property law

litigation

Ability to conduct legal research

Dispute resolution

SKILLS

Contract drafting skill

Written and verbal Communicating skill

Litigation skill

People management and interpersonal skills

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Ability to deliver with quality, speed and value.

Ability to interpret and apply the law.

Assertive and paying attention to details

Ability to organise and prioritize variety of tasks

Ability to meet deadlines

EXPERIENCE

1- 3 years working experience in a legal environment

1.QUALIFICATIONS

LLB

Desired Skills:

see above spec

