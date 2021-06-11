Legal Administrative Officer – Legal Services (18

Legal Administrative Officer – Legal Services (18 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Assist with provision of effective legal advisory services

  • Conduct research on relevant legislation applicable, to specific issues, current norms and legislation applicable
  • Conduct research of relevant case law

Legislative support

  • Conduct research on the subject matter of legislation
  • Draft research on norms and standards
  • Prepare initial draft for cabinet memoranda
  • Develop first draft on regulations or legislation administered by the department

Contracts and International agreements

  • Develop first draft of:
    • Domestic and international contracts
    • Service Level agreements

Litigation support

  • Assist with Analysis of each matter and coordinate consultation process with relevant company Programme
  • Draft recommendations on the appropriate course of action to the Minister for Head: Legals consideration.
  • Prepare draft instructions to the State Attorney, private attorneys or Counsel, in relation to the matter
  • Make logistical arrangements and attend relevant consultations, arbitrations or, hearings;

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Experience

  • 1- 3 years working experience in a legal environment

Qualifications

  • LLB

