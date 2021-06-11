Legal Administrative Officer – Legal Services (18 Months Contract)
JOB DESCRIPTION
Assist with provision of effective legal advisory services
- Conduct research on relevant legislation applicable, to specific issues, current norms and legislation applicable
- Conduct research of relevant case law
Legislative support
- Conduct research on the subject matter of legislation
- Draft research on norms and standards
- Prepare initial draft for cabinet memoranda
- Develop first draft on regulations or legislation administered by the department
Contracts and International agreements
- Develop first draft of:
- Domestic and international contracts
- Service Level agreements
Litigation support
- Assist with Analysis of each matter and coordinate consultation process with relevant company Programme
- Draft recommendations on the appropriate course of action to the Minister for Head: Legals consideration.
- Prepare draft instructions to the State Attorney, private attorneys or Counsel, in relation to the matter
- Make logistical arrangements and attend relevant consultations, arbitrations or, hearings;
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Experience
- 1- 3 years working experience in a legal environment
Qualifications
- LLB