Mechanical Engineer

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Electrical Engineering or 7 years experience in designing mission critical HVAC infrastructur

Minimum 5 years relevant design experience

Minimum 5 years relevant plant operation experience

Extensive knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems

Extensive data centre design knowledge

Experience with ASHRAE commissioning process

Responsibilities

Excellent technical design and calculation abilities

Knowledge of mechanical, control, fire and BMS systems will be an advantage

Effective communication skills, active listener ability to understand requirement

Proactive problem solver, perform rapid and accurate assessment

Ability to work independently, as well as being a positive team player

Conducts self professionally, exhibits elevated levels of tolerance and patience

Responsible for continued learning and self-development

Trouble shoot systems and components to identify root causes of failure

Implement corrective actions promptly to mitigate the negative effects of system change

Experience with BMS networks and communication protocols will be an advantage.

Extensive knowledge on Data Centre Environments and critical infrastructure systems

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position