Mechanical Engineer

Jun 11, 2021

Minimum Requirements

  • Degree in Electrical Engineering or 7 years experience in designing mission critical HVAC infrastructur
  • Minimum 5 years relevant design experience
  • Minimum 5 years relevant plant operation experience
  • Extensive knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems
  • Extensive data centre design knowledge
  • Experience with ASHRAE commissioning process

Responsibilities

  • Excellent technical design and calculation abilities
  • Knowledge of mechanical, control, fire and BMS systems will be an advantage
  • Effective communication skills, active listener ability to understand requirement
  • Proactive problem solver, perform rapid and accurate assessment
  • Ability to work independently, as well as being a positive team player
  • Conducts self professionally, exhibits elevated levels of tolerance and patience
  • Responsible for continued learning and self-development
  • Trouble shoot systems and components to identify root causes of failure
  • Implement corrective actions promptly to mitigate the negative effects of system change
  • Experience with BMS networks and communication protocols will be an advantage.
  • Extensive knowledge on Data Centre Environments and critical infrastructure systems

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

