Mechanical Engineer

Minimum Requirements
- Degree in Electrical Engineering or 7 years experience in designing mission critical HVAC infrastructur
- Minimum 5 years relevant design experience
- Minimum 5 years relevant plant operation experience
- Extensive knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems
- Extensive data centre design knowledge
- Experience with ASHRAE commissioning process
Responsibilities
- Excellent technical design and calculation abilities
- Knowledge of mechanical, control, fire and BMS systems will be an advantage
- Effective communication skills, active listener ability to understand requirement
- Proactive problem solver, perform rapid and accurate assessment
- Ability to work independently, as well as being a positive team player
- Conducts self professionally, exhibits elevated levels of tolerance and patience
- Responsible for continued learning and self-development
- Trouble shoot systems and components to identify root causes of failure
- Implement corrective actions promptly to mitigate the negative effects of system change
- Experience with BMS networks and communication protocols will be an advantage.
