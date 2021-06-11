Networks Unlimited achieves B-BBEE Level 1 rating

Networks Unlimited has been certified as a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 1 contributor. This rating comes a year after the company was previously recognised as a Level 2 contributor.

CEO Anton Jacobsz comments, “As a company that is committed to the development of South Africa, Networks Unlimited has always been deeply invested in education as part of the economic transformation of the country. Our ongoing partnership with The Love Trust, our B-BBEE partner since 2018, has permitted us to play our part in true empowerment by the upliftment of young people and teachers in disadvantaged communities.

“Our Level 1 B-BBEE rating offers positive implications for those organisations with whom we partner, including assisting them to improve their procurement points, as we are now able to offer a procurement rating of 135%.”

Jacobsz adds: “In addition to our strong procurement element, this Level 1 rating is also an acknowledgement of the investment the company has made in our people, through both internal skills development, as well as the upliftment programmes and initiatives we have deployed or which we support. We believe that Networks Unlimited is, in a very real sense, helping to change people’s lives for the better, both internally within the company as well as outside it.”

The Love Trust, founded in 2009, is a South African non-profit educational organisation which has, to date, reached over 20 000 primary and secondary beneficiaries in disadvantaged communities.

The Love Trust focuses on three areas, including running Nokuphila School, a low-fee, private school in Tembisa; early childhood development teacher training centres, offering NQF level 4 accredited training to teachers and principals from township and rural communities; and early childhood development centre support to preschools and creches in communities of need.

“The agreement with The Love Trust was structured specifically to have a strong focus on community upliftment and the education of young and vulnerable children, with the aim of making a difference for South Africa’s youth. We believe that education is one of the keys that will allow us to truly unlock South Africa’s potential going forward,” concludes Jacobsz.