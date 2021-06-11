Newly Qualified CA (SA) plus 1-2 years experience

Executive Assistant Role to Group CFO (Newly Qualified CA (SA) plus up to two years post articles experience)

Must have completed articles (ideally big 4), must be SAICA registered or in the process of registering (Board 1 and 2 passed)

Exceptionally academic individual

A high flyer in field of expertise

Strong work ethic

Involved in stakeholder negotiation and communication at senior level

Dealing with internal and external management including Board and Senior Executives

High level of EQ to make decisions that impact at a group level

A high degree of judgement, maturity, decision making

Good judgement is key

Gives assurance to the Executive that his/her “programme of work” is informed, structured and planned and provides day to day support on this programme within the Office of the Executive

Ensures that the Executive is prepared for all engagements and meetings with the right information and/or positions on matters

Supports the Executive on tasks such as research (and interpretation/analysis thereof) review of documents, drafting of communication/presentations, meeting minutes, and projects.

Set-up appropriate systems/processes for the compilation of all information and diagnostics in order for the Executive to understand his/her area of business thoroughly

Prepare and finalise internal stakeholder communication and correspondences from the Office of the Executive

Manage (and attend where applicable) all daily business activities which includes events coordination and meeting records.

Keep track of actions with accountabilities and timelines

Follows up on actions on behalf of the Executive, where required

May attend meetings on behalf of the Executive, where applicable

Assists the Executive on crisis management

Proactively identifies matters that may require Executive attention

Prepare policies, as required

The scope of work is expansive, dynamic and not limited to the above

Skills:

The ability to engage with (senior) stakeholders across various functions

The ability to persuade and influence without the direct line of authority

Excellent communication, presentation and structuring skills

High level of business acumen

Strong business communication and stakeholder management skills

Strong ability to do research and analyse information

Strong administrative and coordination ability

Ability to multi-task and deal with complexity and ambiguity

Ability to work with confidential matters

Desired Skills:

Academic

Strong work ethic

Good communication skills

Negotiation skills

High level EQ

High degree of judgement

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Learn more/Apply for this position