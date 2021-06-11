Newly Qualified CA (SA) plus 1-2 years experience

Executive Assistant Role to Group CFO (Newly Qualified CA (SA) plus up to two years post articles experience)
Must have completed articles (ideally big 4), must be SAICA registered or in the process of registering (Board 1 and 2 passed)
- Exceptionally academic individual
- A high flyer in field of expertise
- Strong work ethic
- Involved in stakeholder negotiation and communication at senior level
- Dealing with internal and external management including Board and Senior Executives
- High level of EQ to make decisions that impact at a group level
- A high degree of judgement, maturity, decision making
- Good judgement is key
- Gives assurance to the Executive that his/her “programme of work” is informed, structured and planned and provides day to day support on this programme within the Office of the Executive
- Ensures that the Executive is prepared for all engagements and meetings with the right information and/or positions on matters
- Supports the Executive on tasks such as research (and interpretation/analysis thereof) review of documents, drafting of communication/presentations, meeting minutes, and projects.
- Set-up appropriate systems/processes for the compilation of all information and diagnostics in order for the Executive to understand his/her area of business thoroughly
- Prepare and finalise internal stakeholder communication and correspondences from the Office of the Executive
- Manage (and attend where applicable) all daily business activities which includes events coordination and meeting records.
- Keep track of actions with accountabilities and timelines
- Follows up on actions on behalf of the Executive, where required
- May attend meetings on behalf of the Executive, where applicable
- Assists the Executive on crisis management
- Proactively identifies matters that may require Executive attention
- Prepare policies, as required
- The scope of work is expansive, dynamic and not limited to the above
Skills:
- The ability to engage with (senior) stakeholders across various functions
- The ability to persuade and influence without the direct line of authority
- Excellent communication, presentation and structuring skills
- High level of business acumen
- Strong business communication and stakeholder management skills
- Strong ability to do research and analyse information
- Strong administrative and coordination ability
- Ability to multi-task and deal with complexity and ambiguity
- Ability to work with confidential matters
Desired Skills:
- Academic
- Strong work ethic
- Good communication skills
- Negotiation skills
- High level EQ
- High degree of judgement
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant