Onsite Support Engineer – MPU

Jun 11, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
  • General maintenance to office/boardrooms
  • VIP User Support
  • Diagnose Hardware issues
  • Reload of machines
  • Network Support

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • A+
  • N+

Preferred Qualification:

  • Soft Skills
  • ITIL is advantageous
  • Mobility Support
  • HP Hardware Certifications is advantageous

Experience required:

  • 3 + Years practical in-service delivery;
  • Desktop support; generalist.
  • Basic Server Support

