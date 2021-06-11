Platform Developer

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience in C/C++ development
- Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin
- Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.
- Experienced in administering application servers, web servers and databases.
- Experienced in integrated security practices such as secrets management into the DevOps pipelines.
- Experience in delivering services in a production operations environment
- Experience in deploying and managing large scale distributed Parallel File Systems, and Object Storage solutions such as Ceph, Lustre, BeeGFS
- Experience in developing and supporting large scale messaging solutions and infrastructure such as Kafka and Kafka Streams
- Extensive SysOps experience with *NIX developing and supporting infrastructure services
- Experience with software-defined networking technologies and in-network computing techniques
- Performance engineering, working with algorithm developers to aid code optimisation and ensure the underlying infrastructure is not the cause of poor performance
- Develop monitoring and analytics capabilities using open source tools and machine learning techniques to ensure non-functional requirements can be met in operations such as reliability, availability and maintainability
- Experience with parallel programming, e.g. MPI
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Experience of Agile development processes,
- Experience of the Git distributed version control system,
- Experience with the Python programming language,
- Experience in test automation and continuous integration,
- Experience of Test Driven Development,
- Excellent communication skills, ability to work effectively as part of a team.
- Ability to travel to international planning meetings 2-4 times/year (after the pandemic has passed).
- Experience using infrastructure provisioning tools (such as Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform).
- Experience in automating test execution in a diversified technology environment (e.g. Python, C/C++, JavaScript).
- Proficiency with one or more Continuous Integration tools (e.g. Jenkins, GoCD, Gitlab, Travis-CI).
- Expertise in cloud and virtualization platforms (e.g. AWS, OpenStack, GCP) and container orchestration technologies (e.g. Kubernetes, Mesos, OpenShift).
- Experience in supporting operations of highly distributed software systems.
- Demonstrated understanding and enthusiasm for working based on lean/agile principles.
