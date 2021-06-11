Platform Developer

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience in C/C++ development

Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin

Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.

Experienced in administering application servers, web servers and databases.

Experienced in integrated security practices such as secrets management into the DevOps pipelines.

Experience in delivering services in a production operations environment

Experience in deploying and managing large scale distributed Parallel File Systems, and Object Storage solutions such as Ceph, Lustre, BeeGFS

Experience in developing and supporting large scale messaging solutions and infrastructure such as Kafka and Kafka Streams

Extensive SysOps experience with *NIX developing and supporting infrastructure services

Experience with software-defined networking technologies and in-network computing techniques

Performance engineering, working with algorithm developers to aid code optimisation and ensure the underlying infrastructure is not the cause of poor performance

Develop monitoring and analytics capabilities using open source tools and machine learning techniques to ensure non-functional requirements can be met in operations such as reliability, availability and maintainability

Experience with parallel programming, e.g. MPI

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Experience of Agile development processes,

Experience of the Git distributed version control system,

Experience with the Python programming language,

Experience in test automation and continuous integration,

Experience of Test Driven Development,

Excellent communication skills, ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Ability to travel to international planning meetings 2-4 times/year (after the pandemic has passed).

Experience using infrastructure provisioning tools (such as Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform).

Experience in automating test execution in a diversified technology environment (e.g. Python, C/C++, JavaScript).

Proficiency with one or more Continuous Integration tools (e.g. Jenkins, GoCD, Gitlab, Travis-CI).

Expertise in cloud and virtualization platforms (e.g. AWS, OpenStack, GCP) and container orchestration technologies (e.g. Kubernetes, Mesos, OpenShift).

Experience in supporting operations of highly distributed software systems.

Demonstrated understanding and enthusiasm for working based on lean/agile principles.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Learn more/Apply for this position