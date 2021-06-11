POS Engineer – Gauteng

Calling all POS (Point of Sale) Engineers! Our client is looking for multiple POS Engineers to join their team in Gauteng on a contract basis. They are currently rolling out a new POS system across all their stores and they need your assistance to ensure everything runs smoothly.

You will be required to work shifts, predominantly night shift. Your work week will include approximately 3 – 4 nights (7 pm – 4 am) and 1 – 2 days a week.

It’s essential that you have a valid driver’s licence and a reliable car, and you must be prepared to travel between stores (via plane, train or car – expenses will be covered by the company).

Your main duties will include but are not limited to:

Coordinating pre cut-over activities – Ensuring that you have the plan from the PM and that you know who your cut-over/support team is.

– Ensuring that you have the plan from the PM and that you know who your cut-over/support team is. Coordinating cut-over activities – Confirming your team arrived at the store, confirming plan on the night with time windows, confirming day end completion, confirming tests completed per POS cut-over stage, and declaring trade readiness with Store representative.

– Confirming your team arrived at the store, confirming plan on the night with time windows, confirming day end completion, confirming tests completed per POS cut-over stage, and declaring trade readiness with Store representative. Managing close out activities – Managing the night exit criteria, ICU exit criteria and High Care exit criteria, and ensuring all documentation is saved on Teams.

– Managing the night exit criteria, ICU exit criteria and High Care exit criteria, and ensuring all documentation is saved on Teams. Coordinating roll-back activities – Enabling and taking the team through roll-back activities where a decision was made to roll back.

To apply, you need to have the following skills:

Project management and reporting ability (You will have staff reporting to you) ;

; Ability to identify, understand and communicate technical issues (Technically hands-on) ;

; Ability to report and facilitate the technology and leadership teams as required in the store environment;

Ability to take ownership and drive objective; and,

Retail store rollout experience (Preferable).

If you’re looking for a new challenge then this the perfect next move for you! We’d love to chat more about this role and your skills.

About The Employer:

