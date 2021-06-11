Pre-Sales Technical Specialist

Skills and experience:

  • Expert knowledge of Office 365.
  • Understanding SharePoint, its usage and configuration
  • Understanding Microsoft BizApps (Dynamics, Power Automate, etc)
  • The ability to create databases, manage servers and write simple to medium complexity SQL statements
  • Microsoft Azure as a platform
  • Web technologies for example JavaScript, jQuery, HTML5, CSS3

Advantageous skills:

  • Coding using Microsoft technologies such as C#
  • ASP.NET, ASP .NET, MVC
  • REST APIs, Swagger Definitions
  • Microsoft Logic Apps, Power Apps
  • Salesforce (both using and developing developing)
  • Microsoft PowerBI

Responsibilities:

  • Create and carry out product demonstrations
  • Gather requirements, conceptualize possible solutions and showcase solutions
  • Define implementation plans
  • Liaise with Sales and Professional Services on implementation of document and process automation technologies as necessary

