Pre-Sales Technical Specialist

Skills and experience:
- Expert knowledge of Office 365.
- Understanding SharePoint, its usage and configuration
- Understanding Microsoft BizApps (Dynamics, Power Automate, etc)
- The ability to create databases, manage servers and write simple to medium complexity SQL statements
- Microsoft Azure as a platform
- Web technologies for example JavaScript, jQuery, HTML5, CSS3
Advantageous skills:
- Coding using Microsoft technologies such as C#
- ASP.NET, ASP .NET, MVC
- REST APIs, Swagger Definitions
- Microsoft Logic Apps, Power Apps
- Salesforce (both using and developing developing)
- Microsoft PowerBI
Responsibilities:
- Create and carry out product demonstrations
- Gather requirements, conceptualize possible solutions and showcase solutions
- Define implementation plans
- Liaise with Sales and Professional Services on implementation of document and process automation technologies as necessary