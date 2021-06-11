Production Manager at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.

As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!

Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!

Main Purpose of the Job

Ensure that all aspects of Production processes and shifts are efficiently and effectively managed in order to meet production objectives from a quantity and quality perspective within the appropriate time scales and following the agreed standards whilst continuously looking for ways of improvement.

Qualification

Preferably a qualification in Production / Management / Business Management at NQF level 6 or above (Diploma or Degree)

Knowledge

Experience in a similar role in FMCG

In depth understanding of the production functions and processes & how these work together

Management of people and shifts

Requirements

5 – 10 years

Willing to work in a shift environment where shifts are 12 hours

Production management functions and processes

Health and Safety

Production planning

Managing People

Computer literacy

Key Responsibilities:

Production plan is implemented and maintained by assessment against the business objectives and priorities on an on-going basis and reported on daily

Timeous reporting of faults or maintenance required must be evident with a proactive stance to ensure machine uptime.

The work flow within the entire production unit (i.e. between shifts and the 3 sections) is streamlined in such a way that bottlenecks are avoided.

Ensure that on-holds or rejected items are managed and minimised by ensuring the continuous quality standards are maintained.

Management of the QM system to ensure audit results are as per agreed standard.

Ensure that all EHACCP is managed and completed timeously and accurately 100% of the time

Adherence to HACCP & AIB standards timeously and accurately to ensure accreditation is achieved & maintained

Ensure employee attendance is managed and that individual problem areas are addressed as they occur in consultation with HR in need

Attending to staff performance and conduct issues as they arise in an appropriate and acceptable manner

Ensuring that employees are motivated to perform their duties and managed accordingly

Attending to employee performance assessments and training and development needs by utilising the FHG process and system in a timeous and meaningful manner

Conducting meetings with supervisors and in need staff to ensure all divisions needs and priorities are communicated & understood

We will only review applications that are based in the CPT area, a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria.

If you have not heard back from our HR department within 4 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Production Management

Operations Management

Manufacturing

FMCG

Factory Management

Manufacturing Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

