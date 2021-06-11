Professional Nurse (PHRU)

A Professional Nurse vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation, and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.
In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research, and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.
The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts
Main purpose of the job
- To coordinate the evaluation of recruited participants in the different sub-studies and assist other nurses in their daily work
Key performance areas
- Assessment and recruitment of potential study participants, and follow-up of participants who fail to attend their visit
- Conduct study-specific procedures per protocol
- Assist across projects as and when needed
- Establish and maintain a working relationship with relevant stakeholders i.e Clinic, Staff, Managers, Laboratory
- Communicate routinely as needed to the study coordinator and principal investigator regarding clinical management of study participants
- Assist the study coordinator with delegated duties and administrative tasks
- Responsible for data capturing, data review and resolution of queries generated by the data management team
- Work harmoniously to ensure that the clinical management of participants, treatment administration as well as study-related activities are conducted timeously
- Assess participant well and report all adverse events to the study coordinator and principal investigator
- Training and mentoring of staff members and subordinates
Required minimum education and training
- Grade 12
- Degree/Diploma in Nursing
- Qualified as a Professional Nurse
- Valid Drivers License
Professional body registration
- Registered with the South African Nursing Council
Required minimum work experience
- At least 2 years of research experience
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Able to multi-task and thrive within demanding work conditions
- Computer Literacy
- GCP Certification
- Empathy and Understanding to patients
- Supervisory skills and Staff management experience required
- Ability to speak local languages
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 17 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund