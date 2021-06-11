Project Manager

Jun 11, 2021

Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelors degree in project management, information systems, or a related technical field
  • Minimum 5-6 years relevant work experience
  • Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification is a plus
Role Description and Duties:

The Project Manager manages key information technology and business transformation projects. They will introduce new or enhanced applications and/or systems into the firm work processes to optimise operations and will execute plans for improved business functions through technological advances.

Responsibilities include identifying, building, leading and managing cross-functional project teams to achieve the desired project outcomes. The Project Manager will work with the Business owner to ensure project output is aligned to overall business outcome. She/he will manage the full project life cycle from initiation through to closure.

  • Meet with service line heads and other business owners to clarify specific requirements of each project
  • Lead project planning sessions to set project goals and objectives, determine timelines,
  • define tasks, and outline resources necessary to successfully complete the project
  • Monitor the progress of projects, including addressing issues that may arise and ensuring
  • project deliverables are completed on time
  • Use an appropriate tracking tool to coordinate different elements of the project
  • Follow standard processes as defined by the Project Management Institute (PMI)
  • Organize regular status and review meetings as necessary, including generating and
  • distributing meeting minutes
  • Synthesise and analyze data to prepare accurate financial forecasts and reports
  • Gather resources, identify potential constraints based on activities and timeframes, and
  • define solutions to manage any constraints
  • Design a risk management plan to minimize foreseeable disruptions to the project
  • Manage relevant budgets to ensure compliance with processes such as RFP generation and
  • PO generation
  • Oversee all incoming and outgoing project documentation, including managing contracts
  • Manager a portfolio and resources to ensure stakeholder engagement through project
  • plans, schedules, project tracking, budget and resource allocation, Gantt charts, and
  • workload analysis
  • Report regularly to management and relevant stakeholders on the progress of the
  • project, challenges, resolutions, and alterations
  • Conduct project reviews, including creating detailed reports for executive staff and
  • identifying areas for future improvement
  • Ensure all project deliverables, deadlines, and client expectations are met
  • Optimize and improve processes, identify growth opportunities, and initiate new projects

Policies and Procedures

  • Comply with all relevant policies and procedures
  • Complete all documents required by the firm policies and procedures

Other

  • Undertake additional tasks and responsibilities as may be reasonably expected of the role
  • and as necessary in order to achieve the objectives of the Shared Services team
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Demonstrated expertise in managing IT and business transformation projects through all phases of a project life cycle
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft operating systems and programs including Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook
  • Expertise with project management software (e.g. Microsoft Project)
  • Advanced negotiation and conflict resolution skills
  • Highly organized with excellent attention to detail
  • Strong management, leadership, and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to present technical information clearly and concisely at a level appropriate to the target audience
  • Ability to solve problems by systematically analyzing issues, drawing logical conclusions, and recommending practical solutions
  • Demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage the workload of multiple projects

