Project Manager
Jun 11, 2021
|Minimum Requirements:
|Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelors degree in project management, information systems, or a related technical field
- Minimum 5-6 years relevant work experience
- Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification is a plus
|Role Description and Duties:
|
The Project Manager manages key information technology and business transformation projects. They will introduce new or enhanced applications and/or systems into the firm work processes to optimise operations and will execute plans for improved business functions through technological advances.
Responsibilities include identifying, building, leading and managing cross-functional project teams to achieve the desired project outcomes. The Project Manager will work with the Business owner to ensure project output is aligned to overall business outcome. She/he will manage the full project life cycle from initiation through to closure.
- Meet with service line heads and other business owners to clarify specific requirements of each project
- Lead project planning sessions to set project goals and objectives, determine timelines,
- define tasks, and outline resources necessary to successfully complete the project
- Monitor the progress of projects, including addressing issues that may arise and ensuring
- project deliverables are completed on time
- Use an appropriate tracking tool to coordinate different elements of the project
- Follow standard processes as defined by the Project Management Institute (PMI)
- Organize regular status and review meetings as necessary, including generating and
- distributing meeting minutes
- Synthesise and analyze data to prepare accurate financial forecasts and reports
- Gather resources, identify potential constraints based on activities and timeframes, and
- define solutions to manage any constraints
- Design a risk management plan to minimize foreseeable disruptions to the project
- Manage relevant budgets to ensure compliance with processes such as RFP generation and
- PO generation
- Oversee all incoming and outgoing project documentation, including managing contracts
- Manager a portfolio and resources to ensure stakeholder engagement through project
- plans, schedules, project tracking, budget and resource allocation, Gantt charts, and
- workload analysis
- Report regularly to management and relevant stakeholders on the progress of the
- project, challenges, resolutions, and alterations
- Conduct project reviews, including creating detailed reports for executive staff and
- identifying areas for future improvement
- Ensure all project deliverables, deadlines, and client expectations are met
- Optimize and improve processes, identify growth opportunities, and initiate new projects
Policies and Procedures
- Comply with all relevant policies and procedures
- Complete all documents required by the firm policies and procedures
Other
- Undertake additional tasks and responsibilities as may be reasonably expected of the role
- and as necessary in order to achieve the objectives of the Shared Services team
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Demonstrated expertise in managing IT and business transformation projects through all phases of a project life cycle
- Working knowledge of Microsoft operating systems and programs including Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook
- Expertise with project management software (e.g. Microsoft Project)
- Advanced negotiation and conflict resolution skills
- Highly organized with excellent attention to detail
- Strong management, leadership, and interpersonal skills
- Ability to present technical information clearly and concisely at a level appropriate to the target audience
- Ability to solve problems by systematically analyzing issues, drawing logical conclusions, and recommending practical solutions
- Demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage the workload of multiple projects
