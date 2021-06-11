The Project Manager manages key information technology and business transformation projects. They will introduce new or enhanced applications and/or systems into the firm work processes to optimise operations and will execute plans for improved business functions through technological advances. Responsibilities include identifying, building, leading and managing cross-functional project teams to achieve the desired project outcomes. The Project Manager will work with the Business owner to ensure project output is aligned to overall business outcome. She/he will manage the full project life cycle from initiation through to closure. Meet with service line heads and other business owners to clarify specific requirements of each project

Lead project planning sessions to set project goals and objectives, determine timelines,

define tasks, and outline resources necessary to successfully complete the project

Monitor the progress of projects, including addressing issues that may arise and ensuring

project deliverables are completed on time

Use an appropriate tracking tool to coordinate different elements of the project

Follow standard processes as defined by the Project Management Institute (PMI)

Organize regular status and review meetings as necessary, including generating and

distributing meeting minutes

Synthesise and analyze data to prepare accurate financial forecasts and reports

Gather resources, identify potential constraints based on activities and timeframes, and

define solutions to manage any constraints

Design a risk management plan to minimize foreseeable disruptions to the project

Manage relevant budgets to ensure compliance with processes such as RFP generation and

PO generation

Oversee all incoming and outgoing project documentation, including managing contracts

Manager a portfolio and resources to ensure stakeholder engagement through project

plans, schedules, project tracking, budget and resource allocation, Gantt charts, and

workload analysis

Report regularly to management and relevant stakeholders on the progress of the

project, challenges, resolutions, and alterations

Conduct project reviews, including creating detailed reports for executive staff and

identifying areas for future improvement

Ensure all project deliverables, deadlines, and client expectations are met

Optimize and improve processes, identify growth opportunities, and initiate new projects Policies and Procedures Comply with all relevant policies and procedures

Complete all documents required by the firm policies and procedures Other Undertake additional tasks and responsibilities as may be reasonably expected of the role

and as necessary in order to achieve the objectives of the Shared Services team

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrated expertise in managing IT and business transformation projects through all phases of a project life cycle

Working knowledge of Microsoft operating systems and programs including Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook

Expertise with project management software (e.g. Microsoft Project)

Advanced negotiation and conflict resolution skills

Highly organized with excellent attention to detail

Strong management, leadership, and interpersonal skills

Ability to present technical information clearly and concisely at a level appropriate to the target audience

Ability to solve problems by systematically analyzing issues, drawing logical conclusions, and recommending practical solutions

Demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage the workload of multiple projects