Project Manager (Individual Life and Risk Industry) at Fourier Recruitment

The Client – Socializing Your BusinessWith the world being more connected now than ever before, the Client is helping businesses socialize their technology and keep up to date with theInternet of things, which promises to see tens of billions of [URL Removed] world’s only software engineering company delivering solutions across the financial service verticals. Our products and services are diversified to accommodate the specialised administration Primary Responsibilities:Overall responsibility for a client site.

Manage the Project Plan:

Manage the project plan according to agreed client project targets.

Monitor progress to achieving milestones.

Review the status of all logs for a given development phase (target date) and address any delays with either the Account or Developer Manager.

Make adjustments for estimate changes as communicated.

Consider alternatives/action steps where overruns.

Manage all client facing issues.

Handle all communication between the client and the Company.

Provide regular and transparent feedback on project progress to stakeholders.

Manage changed events affecting project time lines.

Lead planning and/or implementation of projects.

May participate in the design and/or testing phases.

Facilitate the definition of project missions, goals, tasks, and resource requirements;

Resolve or assist in the resolution of conflicts within and between projects or functional areas;

Develop methods to monitor project or area progress; and provide corrective supervision if necessary.

Responsibility for assembling the project staff; for their technical or functional development, performance, and/or termination during the project or projects.

Manage project budget and resource allocation.

Facilitate the definition of service levels and customer requirements.

Interact regularly with existing or potential clients to determine their needs and to develop plans for improving delivery.

Advocate on behalf of clients and represent clients’ needs as appropriate to senior management.

Work cross-functionally to solve problems and implement changes.

Follow a defined, agreed upon project management plan.

Lead the development and implementation of a broad, coordinated set of plans and programs to meet the goals and priorities of the department.

Cultivate contacts with vendor requirement planners or developers to obtain information about future vendor developments in the functional area and to try to influence those developments in ways favourable to the company.

Participate in outside professional activities to maintain knowledge on developments in the field.

Establish liaisons with universities and other comparable vendor users to keep abreast of status of computing and communications activities at these institutions.

Continuously improve project management toolkits and methodologies used.

Minimum RequirementsGoodattitudeandaptitudewith enthusiasm to [URL Removed] and experience in Personal Finance IndustryAppropriate degrees are an advantage but not a [URL Removed] least 3 to 5 years project management experienceExperience in Software

Purpose of the position The Project Manager takes overall responsibility for all activities affecting a client site. This involves managing the client relationship, expectations and driving the agreed deliverables. Enhances department and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments. Primary ongoing responsibility is for management of projects. Focuses on meeting project commitments, including communications with sponsors, stakeholders, etc. May or may not have direct reports. Spends significant time on project management responsibilities. As assigned, leads or assists in the planning, implementation and introduction of projects for new systems and technologies. Responsible for significant, Institute-wide projects, typically with large budgets and sizeable staff. Focused on meeting project commitments, including communications with sponsors, stakeholders etc. Would not necessarily have strategic or operational responsibilities. Spends majority of time on project management responsibilities. Leads the design, testing, planning, and implementation of complex projects for systems that typically affect many users.

