Python Full Stack Developer – Semi Remote – R720 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 11, 2021

A German industrial giant is looking for an extremely talented and passionate Python FullStack Developer with expertise in data science and optimization to join their existing team of rock-solid cloud engineers developing new Energy Services for their future electric driving machines.
International travel is a requirement for the role with developers constantly collaborating with their European partners for about two weeks at a time
Requirements:

  • 5+ years
  • Python
  • Java
  • SciPi
  • Pyomo
  • JavaScript
  • React
  • Git
  • Postgres
  • GitLab
  • Terraform
  • Ansible
  • Concourse
  • MQTT

Reference Number for this position is GZ53124 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and Remote offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

