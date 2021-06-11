Python Full Stack Developer – Semi Remote – R720 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A German industrial giant is looking for an extremely talented and passionate Python FullStack Developer with expertise in data science and optimization to join their existing team of rock-solid cloud engineers developing new Energy Services for their future electric driving machines.
International travel is a requirement for the role with developers constantly collaborating with their European partners for about two weeks at a time
If you think this Job is what you looking for please give me a shout.
Requirements:
- 5+ years
- Python
- Java
- SciPi
- Pyomo
- JavaScript
- React
- Git
- Postgres
- GitLab
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Concourse
- MQTT
Reference Number for this position is GZ53124 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and Remote offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
