Registered Nurse required in Johannesburg for a contract role.
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Diploma / Degree in Nursing
- Registered with SANC
- PHC experience
- 2 years working experience as a Registered / General Nurse
Desired Skills:
- Primary health care
- Registered Nurse
- General Nurse
- COVID Testing
- SANC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council
About The Employer:
Seeking a Registered Nurse to assist with Rapid COVID Testing for a contract role. Must be available Immediately, Must have own Scrubs, PPE will be provided. Will be assisting with Rapid Antigen and PCR swabs. Experience within would be highly beneficial.