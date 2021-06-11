Registered Nurse

Jun 11, 2021

Registered Nurse required in Johannesburg for a contract role.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma / Degree in Nursing
  • Registered with SANC
  • PHC experience
  • 2 years working experience as a Registered / General Nurse

Desired Skills:

  • Primary health care
  • Registered Nurse
  • General Nurse
  • COVID Testing
  • SANC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

About The Employer:

Seeking a Registered Nurse to assist with Rapid COVID Testing for a contract role. Must be available Immediately, Must have own Scrubs, PPE will be provided. Will be assisting with Rapid Antigen and PCR swabs. Experience within would be highly beneficial.

Learn more/Apply for this position