Registered Nurse

Registered Nurse required in Johannesburg for a contract role.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Diploma / Degree in Nursing

Registered with SANC

PHC experience

2 years working experience as a Registered / General Nurse

Desired Skills:

Primary health care

Registered Nurse

General Nurse

COVID Testing

SANC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

About The Employer:

Seeking a Registered Nurse to assist with Rapid COVID Testing for a contract role. Must be available Immediately, Must have own Scrubs, PPE will be provided. Will be assisting with Rapid Antigen and PCR swabs. Experience within would be highly beneficial.

Learn more/Apply for this position