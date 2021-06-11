Sales Consultant

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12

Degree or similar qualification (marketing; finance or business management.)

Min 3 years sales experience.

Experience in commercial business to business sales.

Sales training, RE5, FAIS (advantages)

Drivers License and own vehicle

Excellent communication skills

Target / Results Driven

High attention to detail

Candidate will be responsible for:

Contacting potential customers and scheduling meetings to discuss solutions. (They maintain a complete database on potential clients and operates a Tele-appointment department that schedules new business meetings on behalf of our consultants, however the candidate is required to also source potential customers independently).

Create proposals for potential customers and ensure effective presentation of these.

Network via as many channels possible to source interested new potential customers.

Maintain their proposal register to reflect all pending, accepted and declined proposals and effectively ensure follow up on pending proposals.

Maintain and manage the sales database to ensure maximum data efficiency.

Attend weekly sales meetings to discuss progress and provide feedback.

Do database searches to establish industry and geographic links between companies and contact new prospective customers and provide these as leads to the team.

Obtain referrals from satisfied customers, or from prospective clients that have declined a proposal. Effectively ensure follow up on such referrals to establish interest.

Provide regular feedback to management.

Look for new opportunities in service offering expansions and present these to management.

Manage a Sales budget.

Conduct bi-annual performance appraisals.

Personal attributes:

Self-motivatedA good listener

Have effective time-management skills

Be service oriented and customer centric

Have good writing skills

Attention to detail orientated

Target driven

Learn more/Apply for this position