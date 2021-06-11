Sales Consultant

Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12
- Degree or similar qualification (marketing; finance or business management.)
- Min 3 years sales experience.
- Experience in commercial business to business sales.
- Sales training, RE5, FAIS (advantages)
- Drivers License and own vehicle
- Excellent communication skills
- Target / Results Driven
- High attention to detail
Candidate will be responsible for:
- Contacting potential customers and scheduling meetings to discuss solutions. (They maintain a complete database on potential clients and operates a Tele-appointment department that schedules new business meetings on behalf of our consultants, however the candidate is required to also source potential customers independently).
- Create proposals for potential customers and ensure effective presentation of these.
- Network via as many channels possible to source interested new potential customers.
- Maintain their proposal register to reflect all pending, accepted and declined proposals and effectively ensure follow up on pending proposals.
- Maintain and manage the sales database to ensure maximum data efficiency.
- Attend weekly sales meetings to discuss progress and provide feedback.
- Do database searches to establish industry and geographic links between companies and contact new prospective customers and provide these as leads to the team.
- Obtain referrals from satisfied customers, or from prospective clients that have declined a proposal. Effectively ensure follow up on such referrals to establish interest.
- Provide regular feedback to management.
- Look for new opportunities in service offering expansions and present these to management.
- Manage a Sales budget.
- Conduct bi-annual performance appraisals.
Personal attributes:
- Self-motivatedA good listener
- Have effective time-management skills
- Be service oriented and customer centric
- Have good writing skills
- Attention to detail orientated
- Target driven