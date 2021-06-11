Sales Consultant

Jun 11, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Degree or similar qualification (marketing; finance or business management.)
  • Min 3 years sales experience.
  • Experience in commercial business to business sales.
  • Sales training, RE5, FAIS (advantages)
  • Drivers License and own vehicle
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Target / Results Driven
  • High attention to detail

Candidate will be responsible for:

  • Contacting potential customers and scheduling meetings to discuss solutions. (They maintain a complete database on potential clients and operates a Tele-appointment department that schedules new business meetings on behalf of our consultants, however the candidate is required to also source potential customers independently).
  • Create proposals for potential customers and ensure effective presentation of these.
  • Network via as many channels possible to source interested new potential customers.
  • Maintain their proposal register to reflect all pending, accepted and declined proposals and effectively ensure follow up on pending proposals.
  • Maintain and manage the sales database to ensure maximum data efficiency.
  • Attend weekly sales meetings to discuss progress and provide feedback.
  • Do database searches to establish industry and geographic links between companies and contact new prospective customers and provide these as leads to the team.
  • Obtain referrals from satisfied customers, or from prospective clients that have declined a proposal. Effectively ensure follow up on such referrals to establish interest.
  • Provide regular feedback to management.
  • Look for new opportunities in service offering expansions and present these to management.
  • Manage a Sales budget.
  • Conduct bi-annual performance appraisals.

Personal attributes:

  • Self-motivatedA good listener
  • Have effective time-management skills
  • Be service oriented and customer centric
  • Have good writing skills
  • Attention to detail orientated
  • Target driven

