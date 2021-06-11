Sales Executive at Profile Personnel

Sales Executive required for print media company based in East London.

You will be responsible for managing provincial and public sector advertising accounts as well as developing new business to grow client base and market share.

Responsibilities:

Achieve individual and team budgets and yields

New business development

Liaise closely with editorial and advertising to develop innovative ways to leverage editorial space in creating new environments that are tailored to meet specific requirements for both editorial and clients

CRM development as well as maintaining business relationships with key clients

Develop cross- departmental relationships with editorial, production, advertising, and circulation

Monitor competitor activity, booking and material processing procedures and client feedback

Ensure that clients are updated and are educated on the product with regular presentations and one on one meetings

Requirements:

4-6 years experience in advertising sales

Experience in media sales

Digital advertising knowledge

Ability to work in a team environment

Degree/Diploma or equivalent qualification

Proven track record in sales/CRM

Willing to work extended hours if required

Valid drivers license 08 and own reliable vehicle

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position