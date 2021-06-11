Sales Executive at Profile Personnel

Sales Executive required for print media company based in East London.
You will be responsible for managing provincial and public sector advertising accounts as well as developing new business to grow client base and market share.
Responsibilities:
- Achieve individual and team budgets and yields
- New business development
- Liaise closely with editorial and advertising to develop innovative ways to leverage editorial space in creating new environments that are tailored to meet specific requirements for both editorial and clients
- CRM development as well as maintaining business relationships with key clients
- Develop cross- departmental relationships with editorial, production, advertising, and circulation
- Monitor competitor activity, booking and material processing procedures and client feedback
- Ensure that clients are updated and are educated on the product with regular presentations and one on one meetings
Requirements:
- 4-6 years experience in advertising sales
- Experience in media sales
- Digital advertising knowledge
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Degree/Diploma or equivalent qualification
- Proven track record in sales/CRM
- Willing to work extended hours if required
- Valid drivers license 08 and own reliable vehicle
Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted