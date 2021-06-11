SAP QM Functional Consultant (9month contract)

Minimum qualification required:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
Role tasks:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organization, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc.
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements)
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Raising Change Requests (CRs) and writing Functional Specifications for them
- Preparing test data for testing of CRs (Change Requests)
- Testing CRs (Change Requests) and preparing test results
- Carrying out regression testing
- Interact with consultants of other modules
- User interface transactional solutions
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyze and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of QM processes in China BBA SAP.
- Configuration of SAP QM module.
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various QM related objects. Integration testing with other related SAP modules.
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
- Executing the required changes through configuration Interact with consultants of other modules.
- China BBA Logistics experience would be an added advantage
Soft skills:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Additional Requirements (if applicable):
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- SAP WM Certified