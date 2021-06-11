SAP QM Functional Consultant (9month contract)

Jun 11, 2021

Minimum qualification required:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree

Role tasks:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organization, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc.
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CRs) and writing Functional Specifications for them
  • Preparing test data for testing of CRs (Change Requests)
  • Testing CRs (Change Requests) and preparing test results
  • Carrying out regression testing
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • User interface transactional solutions

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyze and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Understanding of QM processes in China BBA SAP.
  • Configuration of SAP QM module.
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various QM related objects. Integration testing with other related SAP modules.
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
  • Executing the required changes through configuration Interact with consultants of other modules.
  • China BBA Logistics experience would be an added advantage

Soft skills:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Additional Requirements (if applicable):

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience
  • SAP WM Certified

