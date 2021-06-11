Senior Applications Developer – CRM
Jun 11, 2021
|Minimum Requirements:
|Qualifications & Experience:
- Grade 12
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related discipline
- 5 7 Years experience with software development, specifically with Microsoft Dynamics CRM
|Role Description and Duties:
|The Senior Applications Developer – CRM is part of an agile development team, working on the deployment, customization and integration of Microsoft Dynamics CRM in the firm.
Duties include:
- Collaborating with other members of the digital transformation team, business analysts, operations team, projects team and IT team to implement Microsoft Dynamics CRM Solutions.
- Developing and maintaining a platform roadmap
- Designing solutions, including process maps and workflow diagrams in alignment with standard coding practices and technology requirements
- Evaluating and testing vendor-supplied software packages determining compatibility with existing systems.
- Providing technical support and trouble-shooting for vendor-software
- Customizing the System to meet the requirements of the business
- Integrating current systems and services into the CRM Architecture
- Assisting with deployment and provisioning activities
- Implementing Business Workflows and processes
- Responsibility for collaborating with and upskilling of first line support team with regards to Dynamics CRM administration
- Oversee development of a system for the generation of reports and insights derived from the performance on the business
- Coordinating the dissemination of information and reports related to application upgrades, fixes and new processes, including analysis of the change and the effects on the existing modules
A full knowledge of the D365 system specifically development & implementation
A knowledge of JavaScript and HTML Design
Basic knowledge of model driven frameworks
Understanding of SQL Server DB
Familiar with AGILE software delivery Methodologies
Exceptional code review and quality assurance skills
Technical Competencies:
- Proficiency in Developing, deploying, customizing and integrating Microsoft Dynamics CRM
- Demonstrated Proficiency in customising and creating CRM Entities
- Demonstrated Proficiency in Understanding and implementing business workflows and processes
- Demonstrated Proficiency with Microsoft C#
- Experience with Supporting Microsoft products will be beneficial (SQL Server, SharePoint, IIS, Teams, Planner etc.)
Behavioural Competencies:
- Internally motivated, ability to work independently and in a team environment
- Proactive, self-starter with initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes
- Proven Communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders, ability to influence and build relationships at all levels
- Excellent analytical and Problem Solving Skills
BDO Core Competencies:
- Relationships and Collaboration
- Exceptional Client Service
- Business Growth
- Engaging people
Leadership
Quality, Risk management and Operational performance
