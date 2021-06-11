Qualifications & Experience: Grade 12

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related discipline

5 7 Years experience with software development, specifically with Microsoft Dynamics CRM Role Description and Duties: The Senior Applications Developer – CRM is part of an agile development team, working on the deployment, customization and integration of Microsoft Dynamics CRM in the firm. Duties include: Collaborating with other members of the digital transformation team, business analysts, operations team, projects team and IT team to implement Microsoft Dynamics CRM Solutions.

Developing and maintaining a platform roadmap

Designing solutions, including process maps and workflow diagrams in alignment with standard coding practices and technology requirements

Evaluating and testing vendor-supplied software packages determining compatibility with existing systems.

Providing technical support and trouble-shooting for vendor-software

Customizing the System to meet the requirements of the business

Integrating current systems and services into the CRM Architecture

Assisting with deployment and provisioning activities

Implementing Business Workflows and processes

Responsibility for collaborating with and upskilling of first line support team with regards to Dynamics CRM administration

Oversee development of a system for the generation of reports and insights derived from the performance on the business

Coordinating the dissemination of information and reports related to application upgrades, fixes and new processes, including analysis of the change and the effects on the existing modules A full knowledge of the D365 system specifically development & implementation A knowledge of JavaScript and HTML Design Basic knowledge of model driven frameworks Understanding of SQL Server DB Familiar with AGILE software delivery Methodologies Exceptional code review and quality assurance skills Technical Competencies: Proficiency in Developing, deploying, customizing and integrating Microsoft Dynamics CRM

Demonstrated Proficiency in customising and creating CRM Entities

Demonstrated Proficiency in Understanding and implementing business workflows and processes

Demonstrated Proficiency with Microsoft C#

Experience with Supporting Microsoft products will be beneficial (SQL Server, SharePoint, IIS, Teams, Planner etc.) Behavioural Competencies: Internally motivated, ability to work independently and in a team environment

Proactive, self-starter with initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes

Proven Communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders, ability to influence and build relationships at all levels

Excellent analytical and Problem Solving Skills BDO Core Competencies: Relationships and Collaboration

Exceptional Client Service

Business Growth

Engaging people Leadership Quality, Risk management and Operational performance