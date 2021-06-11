Senior BI Developer at Headhunters

Our client, a global concern, is currently looking to employ a Senior BI Developer. The position will be based in Port Elizabeth.

Primary purpose of the role:

The primary purpose of this role is to transform data into insights that drive business value. Thisis done by mining complex data using BI software and tools, comparing data to competitors andindustry trends and creating visualizations that communicate findings to others in theorganization. As a Senior BI Developer, you will also be expected to upskill your team-matesthrough knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences andknowledge of your fellow team-mates.

Responsibilities:

Review and validate customer data as and when collected

Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse

Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data

Create or discover new data procurement and processing programs

Cooperate with IT department to deploy software and hardware upgrades that make it possible to leverage big data use cases

Monitor analytics and metrics results

Implement new data analysis methodologies

Review customer files to ensure integrity of data collection and utilization

Perform data profiling to identify and understand anomalies

Critical thinking and problem solving

Deadline driven, positive attitude and able to work independently

Technical Requirements:

SQL Server 2014 or higher

SQL Integration Services

SQL Reporting Services

Power BI

Excel advanced skills

Azure experience (data factory or data lake)

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

Minimum of 5 or more years hands on experience in SQL

