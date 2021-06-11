Senior Brand Manager at Amka Products

Amka a leading manufacturing company is looking for a Creative, Competitive and Energetic Senior Brand Manager to look after Core Face Brands. To maximize the short- and long-term sales and profitability of the brands for which he/she is responsible. This is achieved by managing all aspects of the marketing mix effectively in order to maximize the consumer, shopper, and trade appeal of the brands and build strong and enduring brand equity

Requirements for this position includes:

Previous experience in Personal Care industry would be advantageous but is not a requisite.

Marketing Degree (University or IMM Diploma). Honours will be an advantage.

5 – 8 years’ experience as a Brand Manager in a relevant FMCG environment

Special skills and knowledge includes:

Financial acumen: Understanding the P&L and the ability to manage and allocate budgets

Experience with and an understanding of market research

Strong time and project management skills, including the ability to work on multiple projects at the same time.

Character / Personal Attributes:

Critical:

Emotional Maturity, Self-driver, Honesty, Positive Attitude, Values Driven, , Curiosity, Entrepreneurial

Desired:

Creativity, Energetic, Competitive mindset

Desired Skills

Brand Management

Attention to detail

Analytical

Problem Solving

Digital Marketing

Strategic Thinking

Creativity

Eye for aesthetics

Teamwork

Communication (Verbal And Written)

Project Management

Financial

Interpersonal Skills

Energetic

Competitive mindset

Entrepreneurial

About The Employer:

Amka Products (PTY) Ltd is an FMCG Business founded in Pretoria in the 1950’s. From the outset Amka has focused on the unique needs and opportunities inherent in Africa’s emerging markets.

The company specializes in the research development, manufacturing and marketing of products that meet consumer needs in Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance and Home care markets in over sixty countries around the world. Distribution is achieved through chain stores, independent retailers, salons, wholesalers and buying groups. Amka operates from twelve facilities in Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, Pretoria.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

