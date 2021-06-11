Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An international Automotive company is urgently seeking a Full Stack Java Developer to join their with head offices in Midrand. This company is all about using the latest technologies with an awesome opportunity to travel abroad for up to 2 weeks at a time.

You will be working in a constantly evolving environment, due to technological advances and the strategic direction of the organization. You will be working alongside the project team, stakeholders to develop solutions or products that contribute to the strategy of the organization.

If you are a passionate developer, are thrilled about new technology, are full of energy and ambition and seeking a challenge, this is the right position for you. APPLY NOW!!

Requirements:

10+ years

Expert or Chief Expert

Java 8

JEE

JPA

Hibernate

JSF

Rich Faces

Spring MVC

Spring Boot

AWS

Docker

Quarkus

Kubernetes

Junit

Mockito

REST

Microservice Architecture

Angular

Node js 10

Reference Number for this position is MD49606 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and HOME offering a rate of between R600 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Musa on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency with a wide range of positions available. We offer our technical skilled candidates’ options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the top companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

