Senior Functional System Analyst – Rosebank – R720k to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Specialist fintech consulting firm in Rosebank is currently looking for a passionate Senior Functional System Analyst – Back Office (Calypso / Murex / Front arena) to provide Capital Markets knowledge and practical application of business analysis to design and implement functional system solutions to Capital Markets challenges.
If you have an interest in financial markets and strong Back Office and Accounting business contextual knowledge then this role might just be for you. APPLY NOW!!!
Requirements:
- 4 years Calypso system experience
- B.Sc. Financial Mathematics, Computer Science or similar degree
- Strong Back Office and Accounting business contextual knowledge
- Strong Treasury context and implementation experience
- Back Office and Accounting Chapter Team Lead
- FIS Front Arena / Calypso / FinMechanics / Murex or similar Capital Markets Software Systems knowledge
- Capital Markets subject matter, across asset classes, across business areas
- System Configuration knowledge
- Business Analysis fundamental knowledge
Responsibilities:
- Understand and clarify client functional system requirements to identify, document and solve client system challenges within the client business context
- Deliver functional system solutions to solve client business and/or system challenges
- Ensure that implemented system solutions address the original client business and/ or system requirement with the requisite quality and efficiency that aims to exceed client expectations
- Ensure the company’s continual
- growth in system analysis competence, competitiveness and innovation through continuous individual learning and development
Reference Number for this position is LN53147 which is a permanent position based in Rosebank/Remote offering a cost to company salary of R720k to [URL Removed] pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Calypso
- FinMechanics
- Murex
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree