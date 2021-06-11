Senior Java Developer (CH683) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa. We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with 8 years of Software Engineering/Development experience in the Agricultural product team.

As a senior developer, you will develop and communicate the use of best practice during product development and contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers. In doing so, you will be contributing towards improved food security on a large scale.

We are looking for an individual that is a great team player, problem-solver and quick learner. The ideal individual will be someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa. One of our main drivers, is the fact that we build solutions that have a positive impact on peoples lives and with this comes the responsibility of producing work that is of high quality. We strive to maintain a good balance of working hard and spending time together to build good relationships and celebrate individual and team achievements!

Requirements

8+ years of coding / software Development experience

5+ years’ experience in Java

8+ years’ experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL

What to expect:

Passionate and dedicated team members – We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making.

– We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making. Growth opportunities – We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification.

– We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification. Flexibility – 3 remote work days with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused.

– 3 remote work days with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused. An energising environment – We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives.

– We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives. Income protection & death cover – We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur.

– We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur. Employee Wellness Programme– We are holistic beings and therefore we invest in the health and wellbeing of our staff.

General:

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered and preferences will be given to EE candidates.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position