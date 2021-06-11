Senior Java Developer Specialist – Semi Remote – R820 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 11, 2021

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment? If so, a German Manufacturing business based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

This role requires someone who will be responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application. Receiving incidents and analysing issues from customers.

If you are a Java Developer looking to work with cutting edge technologies on new projects then please be in touch.

Requirements:

  • 7+ years commercial coding experience
  • JAVA EE
  • Java
  • RESTful services
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Jenkins
  • Continuous Integration
  • DevOps
  • Agile Environment
  • Jira

Reference Number for this position is GZ53100 which is a LONG TERM Contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and working from home offering a rate of R700 to R850 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

