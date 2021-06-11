Senior Java Developer Specialist – Semi Remote – R820 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment? If so, a German Manufacturing business based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

This role requires someone who will be responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application. Receiving incidents and analysing issues from customers.

If you are a Java Developer looking to work with cutting edge technologies on new projects then please be in touch.

Requirements:

7+ years commercial coding experience

JAVA EE

Java

RESTful services

SQL

Oracle

Jenkins

Continuous Integration

DevOps

Agile Environment

Jira

Reference Number for this position is GZ53100 which is a LONG TERM Contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and working from home offering a rate of R700 to R850 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

