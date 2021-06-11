Senior Material Developer

Jun 11, 2021

Job summary

The successful candidate will work with our subject matter experts to write sixth-generation business and public school material for NQF levels 5 to 9. Your main outputs will include coursework, interactive assessments and video scripts.

Qualifications and experience

  • Minimum qualifications: masters degree (preferably MCom or MBA, but will also consider finance, law, education, public service subjects or accountancy)
  • Minimum experience: four to five years in a similar position

Essential duties and responsibilities
The successful candidate should be able to:

  • Apply strong writing skills to developing, customising, reviewing and updating interactive learning material, assessments and activities according to set learning outcomes up to and including masters level
  • Use a variety of credible information sources to obtain relevant, up-to-date information
  • Produce well-structured, comprehensive and polished study guides and supporting learning material
  • Ensure material is plagiarism-free
  • Able to format course material
  • Mentor colleagues and play an active role in the material development team
  • Support other units as requested
  • Able to meet strict deadlinesKey qualities:
  • Strong understanding of business and management (familiarity with the public sector and management experience are an advantage)
  • Impeccable command of English
  • Positive attitude
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Excellent communicator
  • Self starter
  • Professional, quick and accurate
  • Able to work well within a team environment

Desired Skills:

  • coursework
  • interactive assessments
  • video scripts

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

