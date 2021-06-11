Senior Material Developer

Job summary

The successful candidate will work with our subject matter experts to write sixth-generation business and public school material for NQF levels 5 to 9. Your main outputs will include coursework, interactive assessments and video scripts.

Qualifications and experience

Minimum qualifications: masters degree (preferably MCom or MBA, but will also consider finance, law, education, public service subjects or accountancy)

Minimum experience: four to five years in a similar position

Essential duties and responsibilities

The successful candidate should be able to:

Apply strong writing skills to developing, customising, reviewing and updating interactive learning material, assessments and activities according to set learning outcomes up to and including masters level

Use a variety of credible information sources to obtain relevant, up-to-date information

Produce well-structured, comprehensive and polished study guides and supporting learning material

Ensure material is plagiarism-free

Able to format course material

Mentor colleagues and play an active role in the material development team

Support other units as requested

Able to meet strict deadlinesKey qualities:

Strong understanding of business and management (familiarity with the public sector and management experience are an advantage)

Impeccable command of English

Positive attitude

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure

Excellent communicator

Self starter

Professional, quick and accurate

Able to work well within a team environment

Desired Skills:

coursework

interactive assessments

video scripts

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position