Senior Material Developer

Job summary
The successful candidate will work with our subject matter experts to write sixth-generation business and public school material for NQF levels 5 to 9. Your main outputs will include coursework, interactive assessments and video scripts.
Qualifications and experience
- Minimum qualifications: masters degree (preferably MCom or MBA, but will also consider finance, law, education, public service subjects or accountancy)
- Minimum experience: four to five years in a similar position
Essential duties and responsibilities
The successful candidate should be able to:
- Apply strong writing skills to developing, customising, reviewing and updating interactive learning material, assessments and activities according to set learning outcomes up to and including masters level
- Use a variety of credible information sources to obtain relevant, up-to-date information
- Produce well-structured, comprehensive and polished study guides and supporting learning material
- Ensure material is plagiarism-free
- Able to format course material
- Mentor colleagues and play an active role in the material development team
- Support other units as requested
- Able to meet strict deadlinesKey qualities:
- Strong understanding of business and management (familiarity with the public sector and management experience are an advantage)
- Impeccable command of English
- Positive attitude
- Strong attention to detail
- Able to work under pressure
- Excellent communicator
- Self starter
- Professional, quick and accurate
- Able to work well within a team environment
Desired Skills:
- coursework
- interactive assessments
- video scripts
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters