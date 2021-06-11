Senior Product Designer at GoDaddy

What you’ll get to do…

As a Senior Product Designer you will be a fundamental member of our Product Design team working alongside some of the best product, engineering, design, and marketing talent. This is a unique opportunity to join a growing team and help entrepreneurs around the world build, manage, and grow their business. You’ll be working on building out the new GoDaddy mobile experience as part of the Mobile ventures team. In this role, you’ll be joining a group comprised of product, design, and engineering leaders who share a passion for building innovative products that customers love to use and that generate measurable results for their businesses. At Mobile Ventures we take away the hard parts of running a business, so that our users can focus on the joy of making their businesses grow. Our users are ambitious, driven, and highly creative go-getters, entrepreneurs, and dreamers and we make it our mission to ensure they’re equipped with the tools and knowledge to make their mark on the world – whatever that may be.

Craft Engaging Experiences – Support the customers’ needs and our business objectives by solving problems in unusual and innovative ways.

Communicate and Collaborate – Understand technical limitations, where to take push the boundaries, and how to communicate with engineers, product managers, designers, researchers, and writers across different teams and offices.

Design for Scale – Create experiences across multiple touch points, mediums, products, regions and customers without sacrificing consistency and simplicity.

Prototype, Test, Iterate – Be comfortable concepting, working in low-fidelity and high-fidelity as well as testing, learning, and iterating on designs.

Define & Document – Create artifacts that articulate our users’ needs and encompass our product and design principles to bring an idea to life with our engineers. Mentor, Lead, Inspire – Your team, other designers, and the larger GoDaddy design community.

Contribute and Invest – In our growing design community as well as customer research and discovery activities.

Actively lead multiple projects – From start to finish, to meet priorities and requirements in an agile environment

Your experience should include…

+5-years experience in delivering products to market with a proven track record

A rock-solid portfolio that demonstrates skills in user experience and interaction design

A deep understanding of what makes an experience good or bad and can communicate why

Strong visual design and prototyping skills

Deep understanding of design tools like: Figma, Sketch and Framer

Ability to think through complicated design systems and challenge existing constraints

You might also have…

Experience building software for customer experience or service design industries

BA or MA in interaction design, communication design, industrial design, HCI, or equivalent

Experience with micro-interactions and animations

Experience with UX writing, micro-copy and why content is important

A passion for small businesses

