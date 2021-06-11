Service Co-ordinator – Woodmead

My client in the safety and medical industry is looking for a Service Co-ordinator to join their Service team in Woodmead.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible

The purpose of the role is:

To provide administrative & goods-flow assistance to the Service Department

To carry out his/her duties with the diligence of a prudent businessman following the code of business conduct

To act as a bridge between the customer and the company

To be the representative for the Service Department

To address emergency situations, within his/her functional area of responsibility and escalates to the Service Manager in the event that issues between functions cannot be solved

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Organisation / distribution of incoming & outgoing work

Efficiently dealing with customer enquiries

Issuing and tracking pro forma invoices

Maintaining accurate records on Navision/iService

Arrange deliveries/collection with customers by liaising with Stores and the customer

Follow up on quotations

Management of test equipment to be sent in for calibration

Develop and maintain internal relationships to help maintain business flow and meet agreed targets

Manage inbound and outbound, internal pre-deliveries between departments based on the agreed turnaround time

POD scan & record POD on Server

Maintain & manage effective recall of instruments based on service cycles on ERP system for Calibration

Invoicing of completed service orders/job cards

Effectively manage the invoicing of Job sheets on a month-to-month basis.

Services done to be invoiced the very same month

To effectively manage the onsite services relating to documentation, spares and instrumentation with the onsite technicians

Managing spare parts requisitions from the Service Departments nationally.

Ordering of spare parts

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Office Administration Certification

Customer Services Certificate Course

2 years’ experience in a Customer Service environment, and in an administrative role

Minimum of 2 years’ experience working with Navision

Technical aptitude

MS Office – intermediate

Good reporting and database management skills

Good health in order to physically move goods between Stores and the Service Department if required

Must be hands-on

Strong problem-solving skills

