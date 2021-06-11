Service Co-ordinator – Woodmead

My client in the safety and medical industry is looking for a Service Co-ordinator to join their Service team in Woodmead.
Ideal start date: as soon as possible
The purpose of the role is:
- To provide administrative & goods-flow assistance to the Service Department
- To carry out his/her duties with the diligence of a prudent businessman following the code of business conduct
- To act as a bridge between the customer and the company
- To be the representative for the Service Department
- To address emergency situations, within his/her functional area of responsibility and escalates to the Service Manager in the event that issues between functions cannot be solved
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Organisation / distribution of incoming & outgoing work
- Efficiently dealing with customer enquiries
- Issuing and tracking pro forma invoices
- Maintaining accurate records on Navision/iService
- Arrange deliveries/collection with customers by liaising with Stores and the customer
- Follow up on quotations
- Management of test equipment to be sent in for calibration
- Develop and maintain internal relationships to help maintain business flow and meet agreed targets
- Manage inbound and outbound, internal pre-deliveries between departments based on the agreed turnaround time
- POD scan & record POD on Server
- Maintain & manage effective recall of instruments based on service cycles on ERP system for Calibration
- Invoicing of completed service orders/job cards
- Effectively manage the invoicing of Job sheets on a month-to-month basis.
- Services done to be invoiced the very same month
- To effectively manage the onsite services relating to documentation, spares and instrumentation with the onsite technicians
- Managing spare parts requisitions from the Service Departments nationally.
- Ordering of spare parts
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Office Administration Certification
- Customer Services Certificate Course
- 2 years’ experience in a Customer Service environment, and in an administrative role
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience working with Navision
- Technical aptitude
- MS Office – intermediate
- Good reporting and database management skills
- Good health in order to physically move goods between Stores and the Service Department if required
- Must be hands-on
- Strong problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- service coordinator
- office administration
- customer service
- Navision
- technical aptitude