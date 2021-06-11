Software Developer (Security)

Our client a provider of world-class digital radio technology products covering a wide range of communication needs is urgently looking to employ a Software Developer (Security)/Security Analyst.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Job Function:

Responsible for the design, development, and testing of security software solutions for organizations’ stand-alone and integrated security products. These products run on embedded platforms with a Linux or native operating system.

Responsibilities:

Develop COMSEC solutions conformant with FIPS standards

Develop transmission security (TRANSEC) algorithms and solutions

Develop link security (LINKSEC) algorithms and cipher streams

Development of network security software components

Perform security requirements analysis

Minimum Requirements

3 – 7 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

B.Eng. Electronic Engineering/ B.Eng. Computer Engineering or B.Sc. Computer Science

Experience writing software in C++ for embedded platforms

Experience/knowledge in communications security and cryptography

Experience with developing software in conformance with relevant security standards (FIPS 140 or similar)

Familiarity or experience with DO-178B/C development standards

Must have good logic and problem-solving skills

Must have good communication and interpersonal skills

Must be a team player

