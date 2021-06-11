Software Developer (Security)

Jun 11, 2021

Our client a provider of world-class digital radio technology products covering a wide range of communication needs is urgently looking to employ a Software Developer (Security)/Security Analyst.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Job Function:

Responsible for the design, development, and testing of security software solutions for organizations’ stand-alone and integrated security products. These products run on embedded platforms with a Linux or native operating system.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop COMSEC solutions conformant with FIPS standards
  • Develop transmission security (TRANSEC) algorithms and solutions
  • Develop link security (LINKSEC) algorithms and cipher streams
  • Development of network security software components
  • Perform security requirements analysis

Minimum Requirements

  • 3 – 7 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.
  • B.Eng. Electronic Engineering/ B.Eng. Computer Engineering or B.Sc. Computer Science
  • Experience writing software in C++ for embedded platforms
  • Experience/knowledge in communications security and cryptography
  • Experience with developing software in conformance with relevant security standards (FIPS 140 or similar)
  • Familiarity or experience with DO-178B/C development standards
  • Must have good logic and problem-solving skills
  • Must have good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Must be a team player

