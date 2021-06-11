Our client a provider of world-class digital radio technology products covering a wide range of communication needs is urgently looking to employ a Software Developer (Security)/Security Analyst.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Job Function:
Responsible for the design, development, and testing of security software solutions for organizations’ stand-alone and integrated security products. These products run on embedded platforms with a Linux or native operating system.
Responsibilities:
- Develop COMSEC solutions conformant with FIPS standards
- Develop transmission security (TRANSEC) algorithms and solutions
- Develop link security (LINKSEC) algorithms and cipher streams
- Development of network security software components
- Perform security requirements analysis
Minimum Requirements
- 3 – 7 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.
- B.Eng. Electronic Engineering/ B.Eng. Computer Engineering or B.Sc. Computer Science
- Experience writing software in C++ for embedded platforms
- Experience/knowledge in communications security and cryptography
- Experience with developing software in conformance with relevant security standards (FIPS 140 or similar)
- Familiarity or experience with DO-178B/C development standards
- Must have good logic and problem-solving skills
- Must have good communication and interpersonal skills
- Must be a team player