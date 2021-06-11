Study Coordinator (Nurse) PHRU

A Study Coordinator (Nurse) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Klerksdorp – North West Province.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation, and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research, and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.

Main purpose of the job

To manage, administer, maintain and coordinate the logistical aspect of the BENEFIT Kids Study according to Good Clinical Practice, study protocol and standard operating procedures and to act as a pivotal point of contact for the clinical trial team and the sponsor

Location

PHRU – Tshepong Hospital, Matlosana, Klerksdorp BENEFIT Kids

Key performance areas

Assist in recruitment, Screening and Enrolment of eligible participants according to Protocol requirements

Assist the Principal Investigator and Study team in the day-to-day running of the study

Manage scheduled and unscheduled patient visits and appointments in accordance with the study protocol

Conduct home visit related to study activities

Conduct protocol, SSP, and SOP training for staff

Liaise with the PHRU regulatory department for the reporting of SAEs and protocol deviations, etc.

Liaise with the Sponsor, Laboratory, Pharmacy and external monitoring contractor

Perform participants vitals (as and when required) and direct patients to the relevant assessment

Assist with study specimen collection (i.e. blood, urine, sputum, cervical specimens and semen)

Collect – process and ship specimens as per protocol

Administering trial diagnostic tests if required

Completion of Source Documentation

Complete relevant research questionnaires, assessments, CRF transcription

Review of participant files for completeness

Maintain and update the Investigator Site File

Site supervision and management

Compiling and submission of study progress reports

Required minimum education and training

Qualified as a Professional Nurse

Professional body registration

Registered with the South African Nursing Council

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Computer literacy competence in MS Word and Excel essential

Staff supervisory and management experience

The ability to speak local languages

Able to exercise discretion and independent decision making

Empathy and understanding for people living with HIV/AIDS

Ability to work under pressure

Required minimum work experience

2 years of experience in a clinical research environment

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 18 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position