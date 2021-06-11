Supplier Quality Engineer

Jun 11, 2021

6 Month Contract Project Base Position

Min Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with a specialisation in Quality or Production
  • Minimum 5 years of experience as a Quality auditor in Automotive Manufacturing Industry
  • Cost reduction and Results oriented with strong written and oral communications skills
  • Ability to work in complex network in a matrix organization
  • International mind set, overseas experience advantage
  • Ability to manage APQP and industrial processes
  • Ability to assess and develop suppliers
  • Ability to manage progress plan and PDCA with nominated suppliers and in

particularly with low-performance suppliers

  • Ability to manage progress qualification (Process optimization, run at rate &

process audit)

  • ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditing
  • AITF 16949 1st/2nd Party Qualified Auditor
  • Core Tools Qualifications – APQP (PPAP, PFMEA’s, Control Plan, SPC and MSA).
  • Problem Solving Skills

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES INCULIDNG QUALITY RELATED ACTIVITIES

  • Quality Control

  • Work with purchasing to ensure supplier performance is regularly reported and corrective actions are implemented.

  • Maintain and update critical Supplier Audit System and Schedule
  • Conduct Supplier Audits to drive process standardization, waste elimination and continuous improvement.
  • Monitor, communicate and improve supply chain KPI’s, PPM. APQP and PPAP.
  • Resolve supplier technical issues to ensure continuity of supply
  • Evaluation and qualification of new suppliers
  • Strategically lead Supplier performance improvement project to increase the
  • supplier capability of meeting customer requirements e.g. process analysis, value stream mapping, process capability and Kaizen events.
  • Maintain supplier quality and delivery metrics
  • Investigate supplier quality issues and implement robust and sustainable countermeasures
  • Co-ordinate containment and rework activities
  • Ensure all costs related to poor quality or delivery are changed back to supplier
  • Assist or lead G8D Investigation
  • Manage supplier quality improvement based on both internal indicators as well as identified or perceived risk areas
  • Assist and lead kaizen activities as identified
  • Manage Receiving Inspection
  • Conduct process and control plan audits as necessary
  • Manage supplier readiness on new parts introduction to meet all targets
  • Please submit CV and all Copies of Qualifications.
  • If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Value Stream Mapping
  • APQP
  • PPAP
  • Supplier Audit System
  • Cost Reduction
  • ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditing
  • Control Plan
  • Process Analysis
  • Kaizen
  • Process Optimization

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

