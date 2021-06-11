Supplier Quality Engineer
6 Month Contract Project Base Position
Min Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with a specialisation in Quality or Production
- Minimum 5 years of experience as a Quality auditor in Automotive Manufacturing Industry
- Cost reduction and Results oriented with strong written and oral communications skills
- Ability to work in complex network in a matrix organization
- International mind set, overseas experience advantage
- Ability to manage APQP and industrial processes
- Ability to assess and develop suppliers
- Ability to manage progress plan and PDCA with nominated suppliers and in
particularly with low-performance suppliers
- Ability to manage progress qualification (Process optimization, run at rate &
process audit)
- ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditing
- AITF 16949 1st/2nd Party Qualified Auditor
- Core Tools Qualifications – APQP (PPAP, PFMEA’s, Control Plan, SPC and MSA).
- Problem Solving Skills
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES INCULIDNG QUALITY RELATED ACTIVITIES
-
Quality Control
-
Work with purchasing to ensure supplier performance is regularly reported and corrective actions are implemented.
- Maintain and update critical Supplier Audit System and Schedule
- Conduct Supplier Audits to drive process standardization, waste elimination and continuous improvement.
- Monitor, communicate and improve supply chain KPI’s, PPM. APQP and PPAP.
- Resolve supplier technical issues to ensure continuity of supply
- Evaluation and qualification of new suppliers
- Strategically lead Supplier performance improvement project to increase the
- supplier capability of meeting customer requirements e.g. process analysis, value stream mapping, process capability and Kaizen events.
- Maintain supplier quality and delivery metrics
- Investigate supplier quality issues and implement robust and sustainable countermeasures
- Co-ordinate containment and rework activities
- Ensure all costs related to poor quality or delivery are changed back to supplier
- Assist or lead G8D Investigation
- Manage supplier quality improvement based on both internal indicators as well as identified or perceived risk areas
- Assist and lead kaizen activities as identified
- Manage Receiving Inspection
- Conduct process and control plan audits as necessary
- Manage supplier readiness on new parts introduction to meet all targets
- Please submit CV and all Copies of Qualifications.
- If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Value Stream Mapping
- APQP
- PPAP
- Supplier Audit System
- Cost Reduction
- ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditing
- Control Plan
- Process Analysis
- Kaizen
- Process Optimization
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree