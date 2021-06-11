Our JSE listed client in the financial industry seeks a Systems Analyst with previous background in JAVA Development to be based in Sandton
Responsibilities
- Design and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using java related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by company.
- Translate business requirements into technical design. Complex interactions between number of interacting systems.
- Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed.
- Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
- Estimate development timelines based on business requirements
- Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
- Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found
- Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects
- Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
- Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary
Experience and Requirements
- Completed IT degree or BSc or any other related field
- 7 – 10 years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
- Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structures
Technologies
- Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
- Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
- Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- JQuery
- JAXB
- SOAP Web services
- Message Driven Beans
- UML
- XML/XSD
- SQL
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
