Systems Analyst

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry seeks a Systems Analyst with previous background in JAVA Development to be based in Sandton

Responsibilities

Design and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using java related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by company.

Translate business requirements into technical design. Complex interactions between number of interacting systems.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed.

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Experience and Requirements

Completed IT degree or BSc or any other related field

7 – 10 years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed

Software development within SDLC

Unit Testing

Data modelling and design of database structures

Technologies

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch

EJB

HTML

JSF

JQuery

JAXB

SOAP Web services

Message Driven Beans

UML

XML/XSD

SQL

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

EJB

HTML

JSF

Jquery

JAXB

UML

SOAP Web services

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position