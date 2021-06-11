Systems Analyst at Fourier Recruitment

To support the team by reviewing and documenting existing systems and supporting infrastructure. Facilitate the development of functional and supporting non-functional requirements and continually review systems against these [URL Removed] and coordinate activities between the system user and technical teams to ensure system problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business according to the functional and non-functional requirements. Including:

Generating system documentation.

Effective investigation of system problems. Recommend solutions to these problems.

Analysis of system enhancement requests.

Behavioural Competencies

Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team

Continuous learning / Self improvement

Building and maintaining open relationships & communication lines

Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through

Well-spoken / good written communication skills

Level of Work / Constructs

Strong analytical mindset and proven track record in analysis

Agile orientated

Fast and logical thinker

Goal Driven

Key Performance Areas 1:

Knowledge management: Generate and maintain system documentation.

Analysis and feedback: Take part in software development and architectural activities. Conduct system analysis, testing and debugging. Identifying productions and non-production application issues



Key Performance Area 2:

Drive customer-centricity: Support the system user by continual engagement. Provide advice as required.

Drive system knowledge: Encourage functional awareness of the software ecosystem available to the end-user. Provide training as required.



Minimum RequirementsQualifications

3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology and certification on relevant IT systems, or

Demonstrate analytical and documentation skills.

Experience

+3 years in a technical System Analyst role

An understanding of software hardware and software ecosystems.

A Basic understanding of Micrservices Databases APIs Message Queuing solutions Workflow systems Networking Exposure to regulatory frameworks POPIA PCI-DSS

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

