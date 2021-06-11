Systems Analyst at Fourier Recruitment

To support the team by reviewing and documenting existing systems and supporting infrastructure. Facilitate the development of functional and supporting non-functional requirements and continually review systems against these [URL Removed] and coordinate activities between the system user and technical teams to ensure system problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business according to the functional and non-functional requirements. Including:
- Generating system documentation.
- Effective investigation of system problems.
- Recommend solutions to these problems.
- Analysis of system enhancement requests.
Behavioural Competencies
- Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team
- Continuous learning / Self improvement
- Building and maintaining open relationships & communication lines
- Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through
- Well-spoken / good written communication skills
Level of Work / Constructs
- Strong analytical mindset and proven track record in analysis
- Agile orientated
- Fast and logical thinker
- Goal Driven
Key Performance Areas 1:
- Knowledge management:
- Generate and maintain system documentation.
- Analysis and feedback:
- Take part in software development and architectural activities.
- Conduct system analysis, testing and debugging.
- Identifying productions and non-production application issues
Key Performance Area 2:
- Drive customer-centricity:
- Support the system user by continual engagement.
- Provide advice as required.
- Drive system knowledge:
- Encourage functional awareness of the software ecosystem available to the end-user.
- Provide training as required.
Minimum RequirementsQualifications
- 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology and certification on relevant IT systems, or
- Demonstrate analytical and documentation skills.
Experience
- +3 years in a technical System Analyst role
- An understanding of software hardware and software ecosystems.
- A Basic understanding of
- Micrservices
- Databases
- APIs
- Message Queuing solutions
- Workflow systems
- Networking
- Exposure to regulatory frameworks
- POPIA
- PCI-DSS
- Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund