Systems Analyst at Fourier Recruitment

Jun 11, 2021

To support the team by reviewing and documenting existing systems and supporting infrastructure. Facilitate the development of functional and supporting non-functional requirements and continually review systems against these [URL Removed] and coordinate activities between the system user and technical teams to ensure system problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business according to the functional and non-functional requirements. Including:

  • Generating system documentation.
  • Effective investigation of system problems.
    • Recommend solutions to these problems.
  • Analysis of system enhancement requests.

Behavioural Competencies

  • Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team
  • Continuous learning / Self improvement
  • Building and maintaining open relationships & communication lines
  • Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through
  • Well-spoken / good written communication skills

Level of Work / Constructs

  • Strong analytical mindset and proven track record in analysis
  • Agile orientated
  • Fast and logical thinker
  • Goal Driven

Key Performance Areas 1:

  • Knowledge management:
    • Generate and maintain system documentation.
  • Analysis and feedback:
    • Take part in software development and architectural activities.
    • Conduct system analysis, testing and debugging.
    • Identifying productions and non-production application issues

Key Performance Area 2:

  • Drive customer-centricity:
    • Support the system user by continual engagement.
    • Provide advice as required.
  • Drive system knowledge:
    • Encourage functional awareness of the software ecosystem available to the end-user.
    • Provide training as required.

Minimum RequirementsQualifications

  • 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology and certification on relevant IT systems, or
  • Demonstrate analytical and documentation skills.

Experience

  • +3 years in a technical System Analyst role
  • An understanding of software hardware and software ecosystems.
  • A Basic understanding of
    • Micrservices
    • Databases
    • APIs
    • Message Queuing solutions
    • Workflow systems
    • Networking
    • Exposure to regulatory frameworks
      • POPIA
      • PCI-DSS
  • Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

