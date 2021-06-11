Talent Acquisition and Rewards Manager – Jhb at The Focus Group

The Talent Acquisition and Rewards (TAR) Manager is responsible for finding, recruiting, hiring and retaining suitably skilled candidates. They will be responsible for planning, developing and implementing an effective Talent Acquisition strategy, aligned to the Transformation Strategy.
The TAR Manager will work closely with all Programme and HR Managers to proactively build applicant pipelines to meet current and future business needs. They will need to work closely with the Marketing Manager as well as with staff working in new opportunities in order to build a strong employer brand to attract the right candidates.
We are looking for a meticulous, detail-oriented individual that will become Cos remuneration, benefit and reward specialist, guiding the organisation to adequately grade roles, develop competitive remuneration strategies and benefit packages that attract and retain suitable candidates.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
Strategic Talent Acquisition Planning Development
- Guided by the Cos Transformation Strategy, develop a recruiting and retention strategic plan to meet the human resource needs of Co and its strategic goals.
- Working with Programme Managers and their HR Managers, ensure their future staffing and skills needs are included in any talent acquisition plans and
- With the support of the HR Managers, Business Partners and the Learning and Development Manager, devise strategies to develop a talent pipeline to meet Cos medium and long-term business strategic goals and
- Develop a strong brand that attracts candidates
Talent Acquisition
- Conceptualise, develop and implement talent acquisition strategies to build strong pipelines for future hiring needs.
- Promote inclusion and diversity in the workplace and ensure talent acquisition is aligned
with Cos Transformation Strategy.
- Ensure our hiring, onboarding and management procedures are effective for diverse groups with different skills and literacy
- Working with the HR team to develop strategies to map Cos skills and competencies and develop suitable strategies to fill the gaps through talent development or
- Ensure that job profiles and specifications are clearly articulated with competencies identified and KPAs and KPIs identified.
- Create a suite of relevant assessment tools for various job categories and roles. Liaise with internal stakeholders to ensure suitability for the roles, especially when working with external
- Ensure compliance to Co recruitment policies and requirements on an on-going basis, ensuring compliance with good codes of
- Provide trend analysis and reporting on recruitment statistics and talent acquisition metrics, including attrition and retention data.
Rewards Management
- Provide strategic and operational leadership in the design, development, implementation, administration, and communication of Co remuneration, benefits and other rewards programs including base pay, health, welfare, wellness, retirement, incentives, and other
- Maintain and proactively manage and adapt Cos reward philosophy and supporting policies and
- Partner with s leadership to leverage remuneration and benefits programs to meet organisational objectives.
- Analyse the market competitiveness and cost-effectiveness of Cos compensation and benefit plans to ensure they optimise our ability to attract and retain top
- Maintain current knowledge of related government and donors rules and regulations, including BCEA, Labour Law, and relevant US FAR regulations applicable to
- Work closely with Payroll and HR teams to fulfil compliance and reporting
Minimum Qualifications, Experience and Skills Required
- Honours degree in human resources, industrial psychology, business administration, or another related field.
- Minimum of 10 years progressive HR Leadership
- Proven track record of success in implementing programs to attract and sustain a high- performing, motivated and engaged
- Demonstrated experience using and applying job grading
- Demonstrated experience developing and implementing HR strategic
- Demonstrated experience liaising and working with recruitment agencies and head- hunter
- In-depth knowledge of all HR
- Good understanding of BCEA and Labour legislation
- Excellent written and communication skills in English (proficiency in other official languages preferred).
- Proficiency in MS Office Suite
Advantageous Qualifications, Experience and Skills
- Post-graduate degree or equivalent qualification in human resources, industrial psychology, business administration, or another related
- Experience at a non-profit or NGO