Talent Acquisition and Rewards Manager – Jhb at The Focus Group

The Talent Acquisition and Rewards (TAR) Manager is responsible for finding, recruiting, hiring and retaining suitably skilled candidates. They will be responsible for planning, developing and implementing an effective Talent Acquisition strategy, aligned to the Transformation Strategy.

The TAR Manager will work closely with all Programme and HR Managers to proactively build applicant pipelines to meet current and future business needs. They will need to work closely with the Marketing Manager as well as with staff working in new opportunities in order to build a strong employer brand to attract the right candidates.

We are looking for a meticulous, detail-oriented individual that will become Cos remuneration, benefit and reward specialist, guiding the organisation to adequately grade roles, develop competitive remuneration strategies and benefit packages that attract and retain suitable candidates.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Strategic Talent Acquisition Planning Development

Guided by the Cos Transformation Strategy, develop a recruiting and retention strategic plan to meet the human resource needs of Co and its strategic goals.

Working with Programme Managers and their HR Managers, ensure their future staffing and skills needs are included in any talent acquisition plans and

With the support of the HR Managers, Business Partners and the Learning and Development Manager, devise strategies to develop a talent pipeline to meet Cos medium and long-term business strategic goals and

Develop a strong brand that attracts candidates



Talent Acquisition

Conceptualise, develop and implement talent acquisition strategies to build strong pipelines for future hiring needs.

Promote inclusion and diversity in the workplace and ensure talent acquisition is aligned

with Cos Transformation Strategy.

Ensure our hiring, onboarding and management procedures are effective for diverse groups with different skills and literacy

Working with the HR team to develop strategies to map Cos skills and competencies and develop suitable strategies to fill the gaps through talent development or

Ensure that job profiles and specifications are clearly articulated with competencies identified and KPAs and KPIs identified.

Create a suite of relevant assessment tools for various job categories and roles. Liaise with internal stakeholders to ensure suitability for the roles, especially when working with external

Ensure compliance to Co recruitment policies and requirements on an on-going basis, ensuring compliance with good codes of

Provide trend analysis and reporting on recruitment statistics and talent acquisition metrics, including attrition and retention data.

Rewards Management

Provide strategic and operational leadership in the design, development, implementation, administration, and communication of Co remuneration, benefits and other rewards programs including base pay, health, welfare, wellness, retirement, incentives, and other

Maintain and proactively manage and adapt Cos reward philosophy and supporting policies and

Partner with s leadership to leverage remuneration and benefits programs to meet organisational objectives.

Analyse the market competitiveness and cost-effectiveness of Cos compensation and benefit plans to ensure they optimise our ability to attract and retain top

Maintain current knowledge of related government and donors rules and regulations, including BCEA, Labour Law, and relevant US FAR regulations applicable to

Work closely with Payroll and HR teams to fulfil compliance and reporting

Minimum Qualifications, Experience and Skills Required

Honours degree in human resources, industrial psychology, business administration, or another related field.

Minimum of 10 years progressive HR Leadership

Proven track record of success in implementing programs to attract and sustain a high- performing, motivated and engaged

Demonstrated experience using and applying job grading

Demonstrated experience developing and implementing HR strategic

Demonstrated experience liaising and working with recruitment agencies and head- hunter

In-depth knowledge of all HR

Good understanding of BCEA and Labour legislation

Excellent written and communication skills in English (proficiency in other official languages preferred).

Proficiency in MS Office Suite

Advantageous Qualifications, Experience and Skills

Post-graduate degree or equivalent qualification in human resources, industrial psychology, business administration, or another related

Experience at a non-profit or NGO

