My Client a Financial Services Business in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Talent Acquisition Specialist (Technology) .
Minimum Experience
3-5 years’ end to end Talent Acquisition experience in IT and Data vacancies at various levels with proven experience in:
- Managing and prioritizing multiple vacancies(IT) at any given time, within a high pressure environment
- Utilizing an HR system for application tracking and full hiring cycle
- Competency based interviewing techniques
- Candidate response handling and feedback
- The use and interpretation of role-based assessments
- Have a good understanding of the relevant skillset that you will be recruiting for
- Experience in MS Office and the use of an HR System, such as SAP SuccessFactors
- Application of general HR processes and procedures
- A good understanding of the relevant legislation i.e. LRA, Employment Equity Act
- Candidate sourcing approaches and methods
Ideal Experience:
Proven experience in management competency frameworks, assessment and feedback (assessment / feedback / development conversations)
- Previous experience in HR consulting, including job descriptions
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant degree in Psychology or Industrial/ Organisational Psychology
Qualifications (Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology
- Qualified Psychometrist/Psychologist registered with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
Competencies
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Planning and Organising
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Persuading and Influencing
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s licence and own vehicle is required
- Clear criminal and credit record
Send CV by the 30th of June 2021.
