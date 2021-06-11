Talent Acquisition Specialist

My Client a Financial Services Business in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Talent Acquisition Specialist (Technology) .

Minimum Experience

3-5 years’ end to end Talent Acquisition experience in IT and Data vacancies at various levels with proven experience in:

Managing and prioritizing multiple vacancies(IT) at any given time, within a high pressure environment

Utilizing an HR system for application tracking and full hiring cycle

Competency based interviewing techniques

Candidate response handling and feedback

The use and interpretation of role-based assessments

Have a good understanding of the relevant skillset that you will be recruiting for

Experience in MS Office and the use of an HR System, such as SAP SuccessFactors

Application of general HR processes and procedures

A good understanding of the relevant legislation i.e. LRA, Employment Equity Act

Candidate sourcing approaches and methods

Ideal Experience:

Proven experience in management competency frameworks, assessment and feedback (assessment / feedback / development conversations)

Previous experience in HR consulting, including job descriptions

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant degree in Psychology or Industrial/ Organisational Psychology

Qualifications (Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology

Qualified Psychometrist/Psychologist registered with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

Competencies

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Planning and Organising

Presenting and Communicating Information

Persuading and Influencing

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Adapting and Responding to Change

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s licence and own vehicle is required

Clear criminal and credit record

Send CV by the 30th of June 2021.

