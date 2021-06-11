Treasury Accountant

Jun 11, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Financial Management

  • High level understanding and management of the asset and liability portfolio
  • Ensure ongoing compliance in terms of financial. Tax, and related matters.
  • Ensure appropriate financial policies and procedures are in place and consistently applied to support the business.
  • Assist in providing proactive and regular forecasting and scenario planning for corporate planning.
  • Manage and control payments to ensure anti-fraudulent activities.
  • Enhance high standards of financial control and ensure effective management of working capital, margin management, risk management and discipline financial best practice.

Management Reporting and information systems

  • Provide financial and statistical reports for the Executive decision-making.
  • Assist in providing proactive and regular forecasting and scenario planning for corporate and divisions.
  • Assist in the building of budget forecasts for the entire company. This includes budgeting of company operations (loan related and non-loan related).
  • Assistance in the preparation of financial plans and budgets for Executive decision making

Stakeholder Management

  • Provide direction and management to colleagues where applicable.
  • Build relationships with stakeholders across the organisation to ensure open communication and to obtain a deep understanding of the Banks operations.

Key Measures/KPIs

  • Understands the companys core operations and is able to interpret accordingly.
  • Ability to multi task and demonstrate a willingness to acquire new knowledge.
  • Self-driven and willingness to assist in new initiatives

JOB REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum BComm Accounting Degree
  • Training contract which included the audit of a treasury environment.
  • A strong career track record in management accounting in a large, complex organisation with multi-dimensional businesses within the banking sector for a minimum period of 2-3 years.
  • Strong understanding of and a strong commitment to good corporate governance and specially international reporting standards including IFRS, Basel, GAAP and other regulatory requirements including the PFMA.
  • Excellent accounting and reconciliation skills.
  • A working knowledge of and exposure to derivatives and bonds would be essential.
  • Exposure to African global markets would be an added advantage.
  • A post-graduate taxation qualification would be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge on Quantum system SAP FICO and BI would be an added advantage.
  • Strong advanced Microsoft Excel modelling skills would be an added advantage.
  • Accounting Articles experience is an added advantage

