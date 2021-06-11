Treasury Accountant

JOB DESCRIPTION
Financial Management
- High level understanding and management of the asset and liability portfolio
- Ensure ongoing compliance in terms of financial. Tax, and related matters.
- Ensure appropriate financial policies and procedures are in place and consistently applied to support the business.
- Assist in providing proactive and regular forecasting and scenario planning for corporate planning.
- Manage and control payments to ensure anti-fraudulent activities.
- Enhance high standards of financial control and ensure effective management of working capital, margin management, risk management and discipline financial best practice.
Management Reporting and information systems
- Provide financial and statistical reports for the Executive decision-making.
- Assist in providing proactive and regular forecasting and scenario planning for corporate and divisions.
- Assist in the building of budget forecasts for the entire company. This includes budgeting of company operations (loan related and non-loan related).
- Assistance in the preparation of financial plans and budgets for Executive decision making
Stakeholder Management
- Provide direction and management to colleagues where applicable.
- Build relationships with stakeholders across the organisation to ensure open communication and to obtain a deep understanding of the Banks operations.
Key Measures/KPIs
- Understands the companys core operations and is able to interpret accordingly.
- Ability to multi task and demonstrate a willingness to acquire new knowledge.
- Self-driven and willingness to assist in new initiatives
JOB REQUIREMENTS
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- Minimum BComm Accounting Degree
- Training contract which included the audit of a treasury environment.
- A strong career track record in management accounting in a large, complex organisation with multi-dimensional businesses within the banking sector for a minimum period of 2-3 years.
- Strong understanding of and a strong commitment to good corporate governance and specially international reporting standards including IFRS, Basel, GAAP and other regulatory requirements including the PFMA.
- Excellent accounting and reconciliation skills.
- A working knowledge of and exposure to derivatives and bonds would be essential.
- Exposure to African global markets would be an added advantage.
- A post-graduate taxation qualification would be an added advantage.
- Knowledge on Quantum system SAP FICO and BI would be an added advantage.
- Strong advanced Microsoft Excel modelling skills would be an added advantage.
- Accounting Articles experience is an added advantage